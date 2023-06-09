Trial Finds Ketamine and ECT Are Nearly Equally Effective in Most Resistant Major Depressive Patients

A clinical trial involving hundreds of patients found that ketamine was nearly as effective as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) in treating major depressive disorder that had failed conventional treatments. The trial did not include patients with psychotic symptoms. major depression.

ECT is “one of the most effective and rapid strategies,” as noted by a research team led by three-time BBRF grant recipient Amit Anand, M.D., Harvard Medical School, and Gen. Brigham, Massachusetts. It has a history of nearly years. It is used to treat patients who do not respond to conventional antidepressant therapy. ECT, which has been optimized over the years, places patients under general anesthesia for a short period of time during which “ultra-short” electrical pulses (less than 0.5 milliseconds) are administered to induce short seizures, usually less than 1 second. increase. minute. The researchers note that despite its effectiveness, ECT tends to be “underutilized” due to the need for anesthesia and occasional short-term memory loss after administration.

Ketamine was approved by the FDA decades ago as an anesthetic and analgesic and has been used ly in sub-anesthetic doses for the past decade to relieve patients with refractory depression. A person who responds will experience immediate relief, and in some cases he will recover within an hour. A single session of ketamine usually wears off after a period of 1 week to 10 days. In 2019, the FDA approved a nasal spray derivative of ketamine called esketamine (marketed as Supravat) for treatment-resistant major depressive patients and patients with major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation. Ketamine is attractive because it does not require general anesthesia for administration and is not associated with significant memory impairment, but it is a Schedule III drug with potential for abuse. Also, its use can cause symptoms of dissociation, which are usually temporary “out of body” sensations.

Due to the potential sensory and dissociative effects of ketamine, there is great concern about its use in patients presenting with psychotic symptoms. Aside from these patients, the question has been raised by those treating refractory major depression: How does the efficacy of ketamine and her ECT compare?

This question and a comparison of the impact of the two treatments on patients’ quality of life in the months following a course of treatment were the objectives of this clinical trial reported by Dr. Anand et al. and published in the journal. New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Anand was a BBRF Independent Investigator in 2007 and he was a Junior Investigator in 2001. The team also included BBRF Scientific Council member Gerald Sanacola, MD, 2014 BBRF Fellow, 2007 Independent Scientist, and 2001 and 1999 Junior Scientists. He has five other recipients of his BBRF grants.

The research team studied ketamine and ECT in patients recruited at five treatment centers. The analysis was based on 195 of his ketamine treatments and 170 of his ECT. Both randomized groups were roughly evenly split between men and women, with an average age of about 45 years. All had failed to respond to at least two previous antidepressant treatments. The average duration of current symptoms was about 24 months. More than one-third of his patients in both groups had a history of suicidal behavior. All participants were aware of the treatment they were receiving in the trial. There was no placebo.

During the first 3-week “treatment phase”, subjects in the ketamine group received a sub-anesthetic dose of 0.05 mg/kg body weight intravenously over 40 minutes twice weekly. Participants in the ECT group received her ECT sessions three times a week. Patients who responded to treatment (see below) were followed up at 1, 3, and 6 months after the end of treatment.

The primary criterion for comparison is the patient’s response to these treatments, with ‘response’ defined as a 50% or greater reduction in symptoms of depression as measured according to patient-reported assessment tools. A total of 55% of patients in the ketamine group and 41% of patients in the ECT group responded to treatment. This proved to the team that ketamine was “non-inferior” to the more established ECT.

ECT was associated with decreased memory retrieval after 3 weeks of treatment, with gradual recovery of memory during the follow-up period. Ketamine was also associated with musculoskeletal side effects and ketamine was associated with dissociation, both in a minority of patients. During his first 3-week treatment phase, 25% in the ketamine group and 32% in the ECT group experienced at least one moderate or severe adverse event. Memory side effects from ECT, as measured by cognitive tests, generally resolved one month after the end of treatment.

Patients in both responding groups reported some improvement in quality of life after treatment and throughout the follow-up period. There was no significant difference between the two groups in this regard. Depression scores increased, as expected, during the 6-month follow-up period. After 1 month, the increase was 19% in the ketamine group and 35% in the ECT group. The figures for 3 and 6 months were 25% and 51%, respectively. And 35% and 56%.

The researchers noted that ECT responses in this trial were significantly lower than in a recent European trial and a recent meta-analysis. How was this trial different? Only patients without psychosis were included. tested more patients. And both treatments were mainly performed in an outpatient setting. The researchers also noted that ECT has been shown to be particularly effective not only in patients with psychotic symptoms, but also in older patients. Also, ECT in the current trial was initially administered on only one side of the brain (some patients were converted to bilateral treatment during the course of the trial). Bilateral administration may cause more side effects, but may also significantly reduce symptoms of major depression. The same could be true if more ECT sessions were given.

The current study may have provided a more accurate picture of the comparison between ketamine and ECT for patients with refractory major depression treated in “community and outpatient settings,” the researchers said. . The researchers suggested that future studies should compare the two treatments in older patients, those with bipolar depression, and in emergency hospitalizations. Dr. Anand reports that he is now beginning a new multicenter study comparing two of his treatments for suicidal ideation.

The team also included 2009 BBRF Independent Investigator and 2006 and 2001 Young Investigator Dr. Sanjay Mathew. James Marrow, M.D., 2009 BBRF Junior Investigator. Dr. Fernando Goes, 2015 and 2008 BBRF Junior Investigators. Irving Letty, M.D., 2017 BBRF Independent Investigator. Samuel Wilkinson, MD, 2016 BBRF Junior Investigator.