



A new major study shows that alcohol consumption may increase the risk of developing 60 diseases, including at least 30 previously unrelated to booze. And in some cases, it doesn’t matter how little you drink. The study points out that excessive drinking may pose risks, such as cirrhosis and stroke. But data from 500,000 men in China reveal that the list includes many non-fatal diseases previously unknown to alcohol. These include diseases such as gout and cataracts. The study was conducted by the University of Oxford, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. The findings were published Thursday on the website of the scientific journal Nature Medicine. Experts said the results of the study show that alcohol consumption is linked to a “wider range of illnesses” than previously thought. Lung cancer and even bone fractures have been added to the list, which were not previously associated with alcohol. The Daily Mail reports that even small amounts of alcohol are part of the association. For the purposes of this study, the researchers conducted a collaborative study of more than 512,000 adults recruited from 10 diverse urban and rural areas across China from 2004 to 2008. Data from China Cuddly Biobank were used. Their average age was 52. Study participants were interviewed about their lifestyle and behavior, including detailed drinking patterns. About a third of the men drank alcohol regularly, at least once a week. For women, the proportion was only 2 percent. For this reason, women were used as a control group to examine whether the excess disease risk in men was caused by drinking rather than genetically related reasons.

