Diabetes drugs may become long-term treatments for new coronavirus infections





According to a new study, considering the commonly used antidiabetic drug Metformin after a positive test SARS-CoV-2 May reduce long-term risk of developing disease COVID 40% increase. metformin It is used to control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes and is widely used in India to treat this disease. In a US study published in lancet In a study of 1,126 overweight and obese people, approximately 6.3% (35 of 564) of participants who took medication within 3 days of testing positive for COVID-19 had long-term symptoms within 10 months. It was found that 10.4% (58/562) of the participants reported a COVID-19 diagnosis across the entire population. who received a placebo. The study said metformin prevented more than 40% of long-term COVID-19 cases. According to The Lancet, this is the first published randomized controlled trial to suggest that drugs taken during the acute phase of COVID-19 may reduce the risk of long-term illness from COVID-19. However, the authors said the trial did not look at the drug’s effect on people who had already had Covid-19 for a long time, so more research needed to be done. “Therefore, no conclusions can be drawn about metformin as a treatment for long-term COVID-19,” said the report. The authors also suggested further trials in people with a low body mass index (BMI) and those with a history of COVID-19. Lead author Carolyn Bramante, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, said, “Covid-19 is a major public health emergency that impacts physical, mental and “The economic impact could be long-lasting.” According to her, there is an urgent need to find potential cures and prevention methods for the disease. “Our study shows that metformin, a safe, low-cost, and widely available treatment, significantly reduces the risk of long-term COVID-19 diagnosis if taken at the time of initial coronavirus infection. We have shown that it mitigates,” Bramante said. (However,) “This trial does not show whether metformin is effective as a treatment for people who have already had COVID-19 for a long time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/pharmaceuticals/diabetes-drug-may-be-the-pill-for-long-covid/articleshow/100858324.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

