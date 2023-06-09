Another 31 million Indians will get diabetes between 2019 and 2021, study says

31 million between 2019 and 2021, according to a paper touted as “one of the first comprehensive studies across all Indian states” to assess the national non-communicable disease (NCD) burden Indians are said to have developed diabetes.

Goa (26.4%), Pondicherry and Kerala (around 25%) have the highest prevalence of diabetes, which will rise sharply in the next five years despite relatively low prevalence in rural areas. Research warns that it is possible. .

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes and lower limb amputations.

Although the prevalence of diabetes in India is 11.4%, 35.5% of Indians suffer from hypertension, and abdominal obesity accounts for 40% of the population and 50% of women.

Over the past four years, India has seen a significant increase in the burden of people with diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, systemic and abdominal obesity who are prone to life-changing conditions including non-communicable diseases and stroke.

But what does this study mean for the general public and what impact will it have on quality of life and life expectancy?

Senior author of the study, V. Mohan, Ph.D. Hinduism He said what is happening in India today is the availability of excess food, exacerbated by overexposure to fast food, lack of sleep, and a culture of exercise and stress reduction.

These factors have combined to increase the number of NCD patients. The solution is not just for governments. Individuals should responsibly eat healthy, reduce high carbohydrate foods, fat, sugar and salt, sleep on time and exercise. A little discipline goes a long way in keeping us healthy and protected from disease,” he said.

The results of a study conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Federal Ministry of Health were published in the journal. The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinologyearlier this week.

The study, titled India’s Metabolic Non-Communicable Diseases Health Report: ICMR-INDIAB National Cross-sectional Study (ICMR-INDIAB-17), found that the prevalence of generalized and abdominal obesity in India was 28.6%. and 39.5%. The results showed that 24% of Indians suffer from hypercholesterolemia (a condition in which fat accumulates in the arteries and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes), while 15.3% have prediabetes. rice field.

The study notes that the national prevalence in India is 11.4% diabetes, 15.3% prediabetes, 35.5% hypertension, 28.6% generalized obesity, 39.5% abdominal obesity, and 24% hypercholesterolemia. The highest prevalence of NCDs was in Goa, Sikkim, Punjab, Pudusheri (both generalized and abdominal obesity), and Kerala, respectively.

According to a 2021 study, India has 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million with pre-diabetes, while 315 million have high blood pressure, 254 million have systemic obesity, 3 51 million people had abdominal obesity. In addition, 213 million people in the country had hypercholesterolemia.

The results are based on a survey of 1,13,043 people (33,537 urban and 79,506 rural) in 31 states and U.S. territories from 2008 to 2020.

The prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic NCDs in India is considerably higher than previous estimates. The diabetes epidemic is stabilizing in the country’s more developed states, but is still increasing in most other states. Therefore, the ramifications for the nation and the justification for urgent country-specific policies and interventions to halt the rapidly increasing prevalence of metabolic NCDs in India are the principal investigators associated with this project. said Dr RM Anjana.

NCDs are one of the major concerns of the Ministry of Health, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) 2017 research report “India: National Health – Indian State-level Burden of Disease Initiative”: The proportion of deaths from NCDs in India is estimated to have increased from 37.9% in 1990 to 61.8% in 2016.

The four major NCDs are cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, chronic respiratory disease (CRD), and diabetes, which are associated with four behavioral risk factors: unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and tobacco and alcohol use. are sharing.

“Population-based approaches for the prevention, management and screening of common NCDs (such as diabetes, hypertension and common cancers) are being developed under the National Health Mission and as part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care.” is deployed in the country as The effort includes screening people over the age of 30 for common her NCDs, with a focus on breast and cervical cancer screening in women. Screening for these common her NCDs is an integral part of service delivery under the Ayushman Bharat Center for Health and Welfare,” the Ministry of Health said.

The report added that the central government is providing technical and financial support to states/UTs based on: National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke (NPCDCS)subject to a resource envelope (starting in 2010), based on proposals received from States/UT as part of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The program focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, prevention, early diagnosis, health promotion and awareness building for management, and ensuring referral to appropriate health facilities for treatment of NCDs.