Antibiotic treatment ‘obsolete’ after study finds thousands of infants dying from preventable infections





The World Health Organization is being asked to update its guidelines for antibiotic use in developing countries after studies found thousands of infants died from preventable infections. The study, which spanned 11 countries and included more than 3,200 infants, is one of the largest studies of its kind ever conducted, and is one of the largest studies of its kind to date. It suggests that the guidelines may be doing more harm than good in Africa and other developing regions. “The WHO guidelines are completely outdated,” said Professor Angela Drumowski, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases at Stellenbosch University in Cape Town and one of the first authors of the paper. “Historically, guidelines have been generated from high-income country settings, but we are trying to apply them to African conditions. The study, conducted by the Global Antibiotics Research and Development Partnership, focused on the incidence of sepsis (the body’s extreme response to infection) in newborns. The study found “high variability in mortality” among the 19 hospitals that participated in the study, ranging from 1.6% to 27.3%, with “significantly higher mortality” in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). found. Premature babies ‘extremely vulnerable’ to infections Experts said there were three reasons for the poor performance of poor countries. First, clinicians refrained from administering antibiotics for fear of developing antibiotic resistance. Infant infections that can lead to sepsis are more common in poorer countries, requiring different antibiotics early on.And antibiotic resistance itself is becoming more prevalent. Regarding the WHO recommendations for treating sepsis, Professor Dramowski said the second point is the most important. “Given the pathogen profile and AMR rate in LMIC, it is unlikely that recommended antibiotics will work in LMIC neonatal wards,” she said. Seamus O’Brien, director of research and development at the Global Antibiotics Research and Development Partnership, said the findings were a surprise. According to Professor Drumowski, 600,000 people worldwide die from sepsis each year, of which 200,000 are due to AMR. A total of 95 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. But Professor Drumowski said experts believe the number of infants dying from infectious diseases worldwide is grossly underestimated. Premature babies are very vulnerable to infections due to their immature immune systems. “They have very fragile barriers and underdeveloped everything that protects us from infection, including intact skin and an intact gastrointestinal tract. And they remain hospitalized for long periods of time.” Professor Drumowski said.

