Myth or fact: Plant-based yogurt is more nutritious than dairy





compared to dairy YogurtA new study showed that plant-based yogurt contains significantly less total sugar, sodium and fiber, and more fiber.was announced in The frontier of nutrition The journal further suggested that plant-based yogurts contain significantly less. proteinricher in calcium and potassium than dairy products. A University of Massachusetts study ranked yogurts in order of nutrient density based on the NRF (Nutrient Rich Food) Index, with almonds, oats, low-fat and fat-free dairy products, full-fat dairy products, cashews, and I compared coconut yogurt. “Almond yogurt scored significantly higher than all other yogurts, indicating it has the highest nutrient density,” said the study. Given that plant-based yogurt is a sustainable alternative to dairy yogurt, such nutritional comparisons of plant-based yogurt in the context of dairy yogurt have never been applied to commercial products in the United States. not, the study further states. The purpose of the research is Macronutrient A survey of micronutrient values ​​in commercial plant-based and dairy yogurts launched between 2016 and 2021 found that dairy yogurts provide important nutritional nutrients and are considered an alternative to plant-based yogurts. can have unintended nutritional effects, studies have found. Plant-based milks such as coconut, almond, and soy, to name a few, are packed with vitamins and minerals (Source: Pixabay) After almonds, oat yogurt had the lowest levels of total sugar, sodium, and saturated fat. “By applying the NRF model, plant-based yogurt and dairy yogurt, we identified an opportunity for the food industry to improve the formulation and nutritional content of plant-based yogurts. In particular, fortification offers an opportunity to improve the nutritional properties of plant-based yogurts,” said the study. Kushboo Sahijwani Matta, Nutritionist, Lejua Energy Center, Mumbai It states that there is indeed a significant difference between dairy-based and non-dairy-based yogurts, with the amount of protein being much higher in dairy-based yogurts in comparison. “The probiotic benefits that dairy-based yogurts provide are very important for our intestinal balance. digestion. Plant-based yogurts are good for people who are lactose intolerant,” says Matta. Additionally, Yogita Chavan, nutritionist at Godrej Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, said that if consumers are looking for a nutritious yogurt (plant-based), almond yogurt can be an option if it is fortified with the nutrients they need. said to get. “Plant-based yogurts have lower levels of calcium and vitamin B12 than dairy yogurts. refers to adding staple or commonly consumed micronutrients. food Or use seasonings during processing to help increase intake towards recommended micronutrient levels. 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/health/myth-vs-fact-plant-based-yogurts-nutritionally-dense-study-almond-oats-dairy-8650050/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

