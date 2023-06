Digestion of the artificial sweetener sucralose appears to produce metabolites that damage DNA.research

An in vivo study has shown that the artificial sweetener sucralose, sold under the trade name Splenda, can be metabolized in the gut to form compounds that damage DNA. The toxic chemical sucralose-6-acetate has been found to be produced during digestion and may also be present in trace amounts in sucralose itself as a by-product of sweetener synthesis. The chlorinated artificial sweetener sucralose is first reported in 1976 It is 650 times sweeter than sucrose. As a zero-calorie sweetener, the compound was expected to replace sugar and help reduce levels of obesity and its associated symptoms. The sweetener manufacturing process involves the synthesis of sucrose-6-acetate from sucrose followed by deacylation to produce the final product. In vitro experiments exposing human leukocyte cell lines to sucralose-6-acetate and monitoring genotoxic markers showed that the chemical effectively destroyed DNA in the exposed cells. The researchers then conducted experiments introducing sucralose and sucralose-6-acetate into human intestinal epithelium, and found that both compounds made the intestinal wall more permeable, allowing waste products to “leak” into the bloodstream. became clear. Researchers at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill concluded that trace levels of sucralose-6-acetate in one daily serving of sucralose-sweetened beverage exceeded the safe limit of 0.15 micrograms per person per day. attached. Defined by the European Food Safety Authority. The researchers noted that this did not take into account the possible formation of sucralose-6-acetate during metabolism. Furthermore, the research team found that intestinal cells exposed to sucralose-6-acetate had increased activity of genes associated with oxidative stress, inflammation and carcinogenesis. “With increasing evidence that sucralose poses significant risks, it is time to revisit the safety and regulatory status of sucralose,” warns. Susan Shiffmancorresponding author of the study. Sucralose First approved in Canada in 1991 Previous studies have linked its consumption to a variety of health conditions, including leukemia, diabetes, and obesity. Many other alternatives to sugar have also been developed, and they can help reduce your sugar intake. However, there was no similar effect for obesity level. Last month, the World Health Organization announced that: new guidelinesAdvise against the use of artificial sweeteners to control weight and reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases. The agency said these products do not reduce body fat in adults or children in the long term, and their use may actually increase certain health risks, including: Quoted. Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

