Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Among adults hospitalized with COVID-19, those with longer duration of COVID-19 had lower vitamin D levels at 6 months than adults without COVID-19 .

Low vitamin D is 9% more likely to have a prolonged COVID-19 infection. Adults diagnosed with COVID-19 who had long-term COVID-19 at six-month follow-up: low vitamin D levels than COVID-19 survivors without long-term COVID-19, according to data published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. Andrew Justina

“Our study indicates that low circulating vitamin D appears to be an independent risk factor for long-term COVID-19 outbreaks.” Dr. Andrea Giustina An endocrinology professor at Milan’s Vita Salute University San Raffaele told Helio. “The importance of this finding is further enhanced by the fact that low circulating vitamin D levels are a modifiable risk factor. Based on our results, we checked vitamin D levels in COVID-19 survivors. It seems appropriate to do so.”





Data were obtained from di Filippo L et al. J Clin Endocrine Metatab. 2023; doi:10.1210/clinem/dgad207.



Giustina et al., who were admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan from March to May 2020 and participated in a 6-month follow-up study from August 31 to November 30, 2020, were infected with novel coronavirus. We conducted an observational retrospective study of 100 adults diagnosed with the disease. (median age, 61 years, 56% male). This study cohort included only adults without comorbidities that affect vitamin D metabolism, adults not admitted to the ICU, and adults with blood samples available for vitamin D measurement at admission and follow-up. It was 50 adults with longer duration of COVID-19 and 50 adults with less duration of COVID-19 at follow-up were divided into age, sex, comorbidities, and previous COVID-19. were matched by severity of The simultaneous presence of 2 or more symptoms at follow-up that cannot be explained by alternative diagnoses and can only be attributed to a previous COVID-19 infection with prolonged COVID-19 was defined as Data were obtained from patient interviews and chart reviews. A complete physical examination was performed at follow-up. Among those with longer duration of COVID-19, 19% had asthenia, 17% had taste disturbances, and 17% had difficulty breathing. Twenty-one percent of long-term COVID-19 patients affected their constitution and cardiopulmonary function, 18% affected their senses, and 7% affected their neurocognitive areas. In the entire cohort, median 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels were 14.7 ng/mL at admission and 20.6 ng/mL at follow-up. vitamin D deficiency 71% of participants were observed at admission and 46% after 6 months. At follow-up, adults with longer duration of COVID-19 had lower vitamin D levels than adults with longer duration of COVID-19 (20.1 ng/mL vs. 23.2 ng/mL; P. = .03). Adult prevalence of vitamin D deficiency did not differ between the two groups. Among adults with vitamin D deficiency both at admission and at follow-up, those with prolonged COVID-19 had higher vitamin D levels than those without prolonged COVID-19. lower (12.7 ng/mL vs. 15.2 ng/mL. P. = .041). Adults with vitamin D deficiency at both time points and systemic symptoms at 6 months of age had lower vitamin D levels than adults without systemic symptoms (11.7 ng/mL vs. 15.2 ng/mL; P. = .025), and those with asthenia had lower vitamin D levels than adults without asthenia (11.6 ng/mL vs. 15.2 ng/mL; P. = .009). In multiple logistic regression analysis, low vitamin D levels were the only risk factor significantly associated with prolonged COVID-19 (OR = 1.09, 95% CI, 1.01-1.16, 95% CI, 1.01-1.16, P. = .008). “Optimizing 25-(OH)D levels could be a potentially effective approach to reduce the risk of long-term COVID-19 outbreaks,” Giustina said. “Intervention-controlled vitamin D supplementation trials in COVID-19 survivors with inadequate vitamin D levels are needed.” For more information: Dr. Andrea Giustina, can be accessed at [email protected].

