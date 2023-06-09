In addition to the risk of paralytic disease in infected individuals, iVDPV excretion represents a potential reservoir for contagious and neurovirulent poliovirus and a source of reintroduction of poliovirus into the community in the post-eradication era. may function as WHO maintains a register of known iVDPV cases,7,8 The global prevalence of asymptomatic iVDPV shedding (mainly identified by acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) surveillance) remains uncertain. Many countries lack PID registration or surveillance programs for this clinically vulnerable group. Screening studies of PID patients without paralysis have detected both Sabin-like PV and iVDPV, although detection rates vary by country.9,Ten,11,12,13,14. Healthcare systems are increasingly supporting complex care for PID patients, resulting in improved survival rates. Countries with a higher risk of iVDPV emergence may be those where OPV continues to be used, where he has a high prevalence of PID patients, for example as a result of high inbreeding rates. Given that approximately 150 countries around the world continue to incorporate her OPV into their childhood vaccination programs, it remains possible that PID patients may be exposed to the vaccine virus, followed by prolonged shedding. Importation of iVDPV into a country that has switched to IPV use (e.g., UK) is likely that he has been exposed to OPV (directly or indirectly) in a country that routinely uses her OPV in a pediatric vaccination program. It occurs similarly to both children’s scenarios reported here. .

Subsequent infections of iVDPV have been very rarely documented so far, such as reports from the United States and Spain, but15,16, the risk and impact of outbreaks originating from iVDPV shedders may increase following declines in herd immunity.The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting polio vaccination and surveillance activities around the world17 A sharp increase in cVDPV has been observed in recent years.18. Considering the overlapping genetic features of iVDPV and cVDPV19, there are still concerns about future transmission iVDPV. iVDPV excretion can serve as a potential source of infection in under-vaccinated populations and should remain vigilant even in countries certified polio-free. Further studies are needed to elucidate the molecular basis of poliovirus infectivity in order to understand the relative infectivity of iVDPV compared to cVDPV and wild-type PV. No infections from these two cases were detected, although this is highly unlikely in countries with good immunization practices.

Until a new genetically more stable live polio vaccine becomes widely available worldwide20, careful monitoring of VDPV is of global importance. Existing poliovirus surveillance systems (mainly based on AFP cases) are poorly designed to identify unparalyzed iVDPV-infected patients who may be asymptomatic for long periods of time and shed iVDPV. . Environmental (wastewater) PV surveillance has been employed to monitor cVDPV, but cannot easily identify individual iVDPV cases being excreted. In the UK in 2019, only limited wastewater sampling was conducted in two areas, and neither of the children lived in catchments of this monitoring programme. The program has been expanded following the detection of cVDPV in London in 2022.twenty one. Stool monitoring in high-risk PID patients to enhance detection of iVDPVtwenty twoparticularly from countries using OPV or known to circulate VDPV, could be implemented, which is a key focus of the GPEI Global Polio Surveillance Action Plan 2022-2024. Goal.twenty three. Indeed, the two iVDPV cases we report here were identified indirectly. The first was identified incidentally through the UK’s existing enhanced EV surveillance program without clinical suspicion of poliovirus, and the second was identified by targeted stool testing following the initial case. it was done. The same clinicians were raising awareness of the high-risk nature of this case. A key issue for routine EV surveillance in the UK is the shift to molecular diagnostics, particularly using CSF, rather than taking stool samples to diagnose EV infection. For poliovirus, stool culture is the most sensitive method of detection and should be performed at CL3, so detection of PV by EV surveillance refers appropriate stool samples to reference laboratories where PV isolation can be attempted. depends on whether

Although iVDPV shedding has been previously reported, few studies have performed monitoring and sequential sampling with genotypic and phenotypic characterization of infected strains. In both cases reported here, viral evolution toward neurovirulence was observed in transgenic mice compared to the parental Sabin strain, but fortunately did not manifest clinically.Nevertheless, PID patients are reported to have an approximately 3000-fold higher risk of VAPPtwenty four. Therefore, upon detection of iVDPV cases, it is necessary to assess individual risk, promote early viral clearance, and minimize the risk of neurological symptoms. Risk assessment includes the degree of immunosuppression, the nature of the viral serotype (1/2/3 or recombinant), the degree of divergence from the parental Sabin strain, the evolutionary rate of the virus, the viral load, and the systemic distribution of the virus. Evidence included. Send to URT for example. Here, Child 2 had a higher viral load than Child 1, showed greater divergence from the Sabin strain, and was infected with a PV3/PV1/PV3 recombinant virus that also sheds from the respiratory tract. In addition, this child was chronically co-infected with Coxsackie A4 and other pathogens, which may suggest a higher level of immunosuppression than in child 1. Of note, recombination between viral genomes, including intertype recombination between different her OPVs, is a well-known phenomenon in enteroviruses. This includes not only strains, but also recombination with certain non-polio EVs, including other Coxsackie A viruses.twenty five. Recombination was detected primarily in isolates derived from Sabin2 and Sabin 3, and rarely in Sabin 1, whereas sequences from Sabin 1 were frequently detected in PV2/PV1 and PV3/PV1 recombinants.

Options for clinical management of iVDPV have been determined based on case reports and expert opinion, with dose escalation of IVIg to achieve higher target trough levels (e.g., >10–15 g/dL). , use HSCT if indicated, or consider antiviral therapy. All these options were considered in both cases reported here. In Child 1 with CD40 ligand deficiency, PV clearance temporally correlated with an increase in her IVIg dose and a corresponding increase in immunoglobulin trough levels. The child then underwent HSCT as planned for underlying immunodeficiency. The second case had a combined T- and B-cell deficiency and was given increasing doses of IVIg, but clearance was achieved shortly after HSCT. This is consistent with other case reports of cessation of PV release after HSCT.26. In both cases reported here, it was considered important to observe the possible accelerated evolution to neurotoxicity during severe immunosuppression in the peritransplantation period.New treatments may be considered for PID patients who cannot clear the virus27. At this time, Pocapavir is the only antiviral drug available under compassionate use, but a combination therapy of Pocapavir and His V-704 is in development.28.

In conclusion, declining polio vaccination coverage in some countries has resulted in a sharp increase in vaccine-derived poliovirus detections worldwide.1.In the UK, two of his iVDPV detections reported here and his recent genetically linked VDPV effluent detections in the UK, Israel and the USA2,3,Four,Fivetogether underscore the importance of strong virological surveillance as declining herd immunity may lead to the emergence and spread of VDPV in some, even in countries that no longer use OPV. . The long-awaited deployment and evaluation of new, more genetically stable live polio vaccine strains (starting with nOPV2, nOPV1,3 are still in development) is an urgent public health issue.