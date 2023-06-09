Cancer survivors experiencing functional limitations have doubled in the last 20 years





About 70% of cancer survivors report at least one type of functional limitation, according to the results of a collaborative study published in . JAMA Oncology It was conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Kimmel Cancer Center, Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas, and the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis.. This percentage of functional limitations is twice that of the general population.1 Credit: andreaobzerova – Stock.adobe.com “The fact that we are saving more lives from cancer is worth celebrating, but it also justifies a shift toward understanding and improving the quality of life of those who survive,” the study said. Co-author Dr. SM Qasim Husaini, chief medical director, said. A medical systems researcher and an oncology researcher at the Kimmel Cancer Center also said in a press release. Although the population of cancer survivors has increased since the early 2000s, studies on quality of life (QoL) in this patient population are limited. One of the key determinants of QoL is functional capacity, defined by the National Institutes of Health as the ability to independently perform activities of daily living without undue pain or fatigue.2 Over the past 20 years, reports of limitations in daily living have more than doubled among cancer survivors, study author Vishal Patel, a medical student at Dell Medical School, explained in a press release. bottom. Patel added that 8 million survivors may be experiencing functional limitations. Patel and Arjun Gupta, M.D., a medical oncologist and supportive care specialist at the University of Minnesota, led a recent study investigating how improved survival is associated with functional capacity.1 The researchers examined 20 years of data from 1999 to 2018 and collected annual national health interviews administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The research team compared cancer survivors (60.2% women, 55.4% over age 65) with 12 functional limitations (i.e. difficulty sitting for more than 2 hours, difficulty participating in social activities without assistance). Focused on relationships with people. Investigators found that 70% of survivors had at least one functional limitation. Functional limitations have also been found to disproportionately affect Hispanic and black cancer survivors, suggesting that the quality of their survivor care may be inferior. have a nature. Based on the research findings, Husayni recommends: Efforts are being made to ensure that cancer survivors receive quality survivor care.

Enable clinicians to more easily identify and address the burden of cancer.

Investigate causes of functional limitations at the patient level.

At the facility level, functional status is the primary endpoint in clinical trials to develop new therapies. “This finding is both socially and clinically alarming,” Husayni said in a press release. “Further work at the health system level may consider how survivor care can be redesigned by improving provider training and reimbursement structures.” References Johns Hopkins Medicine. Studies have found increased functional limitations in cancer survivors. news release. June 7, 2023. Accessed June 8, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/991783 Ramnath U, Launch L, Lambert EV et al. Relationships between functional status, physical fitness, and cognitive performance in physically active older adults: a pilot study. PLoS One. 2018;13(4):e0194918. Doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0194918

