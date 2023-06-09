Health
David Carlson: Fighting Cancer – Daily Journal
As a cancer survivor, I know one of the most comforting phrases in English is “The good news is that we caught it early.” But hearing this word from an oncologist doesn’t mean the story is over. Rather, the “good news” is just the beginning.
Everyone would be worried if a friend with a cancer diagnosis didn’t follow early detection with the determination to start treatment. We will inevitably ask, “Why are you postponing treatment?” what are you waiting for “
But what has happened in our country in the last decade is that society’s response to cancer has stalled and failed. The racial tensions and violence against African Americans that led to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police have revealed to the world that America has deadly cancer.
As the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum, people across political lines agreed that the cancer of racism in America could no longer be ignored. A long-awaited conversation between white and black Americans has finally taken place, giving hope that the cancer of racism can finally be addressed.
This long-awaited calculation was aided by the publication of The 1619 Project. This groundbreaking study shows that American history, traditionally taught in schools, has infected every aspect of our society, from the economy to education, medicine, police and incarceration, to religion. provided abundant evidence of ignoring the prevalence and persistence of species discrimination. , justice, housing and more.
The 1619 Project is one of the most important books I have ever read, and one that every American should read. However, there was a backlash soon after its publication. A campaign led by Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has begun to ban even mentioning race in schools and workplaces. Talking about race would be a crime if DeSantis had his way.
But here’s the truth about cancer. Cancer sufferers sometimes live in denial, saying to themselves and others, “I’m sure I don’t have cancer.” You can tell your family and friends to never say the “C” word. They can refuse to see a doctor. You can even tell yourself and others that you are not sick at all.
But what is cancer doing while it continues to be denied? It is growing and spreading. We live an illusion when we believe that racism is ignored, denied, and silenced and easily eradicated. No, it just makes it deadlier.
Does this mean I “woke up”? I hope so. Because the only alternative to being awake is to go through life sleepwalking.
America is long past the time when it can be said that it had the cancer of racism in its early stages. It was in 1619 when the first Africans were brought to the shore as slaves, chained in boats, that we were infected with the disease.
The only question worth asking is whether it is too late for our country to take racism seriously. I hope and pray it doesn’t, but if we refuse to face racism, the day will come when we realize we’ve waited too long. Our cancer will be terminal.
Franklin’s David Carlson is Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and Religion. Please send comments to [email protected].
