living with cancer

“I have bad news.” My heart raced when I first heard those words. The second time was like kicking a ball, a mixture of disbelief and pain. When the doctor says you have cancer, you know your world will never be the same again. I had just been given a lifetime membership to a club I never wanted to join.

I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2019. One of the first words the doctor said was that it is actually a “good cancer” because it is more treatable if caught early. There are worse types of cancer, but I still felt like my body betrayed me. I’m 63 and my doctors said I was young, but I ate well, exercised, didn’t drink or smoke. cancer? Oh my God!

In April, I had a radical prostatectomy at UCSF Medical Center. The tests showed that the cancer was still within the capsule, so I thought the treatment was over. But in April 2021, a routine PSA blood test showed evidence of a relapse. At the time of surgery, we were not told that one-third of men with prostate cancer would later need salvage radiation therapy.

A PSMA PET scan was performed to identify cancer cells, but nothing was found. I was hesitant given the options of doing nothing while monitoring my PSA levels or starting hormone therapy and radiation immediately. It didn’t make sense to go through forced male abstinence and bombard my body with radioactive materials without knowing the exact location of the cancer.

During that time, I discussed nutrition, supplements, exercise, acupuncture, and meditation with an integrative oncologist. I have tried energy work, sound healing, CBD and all sorts of holistic therapies. However, my PSA level was low and the scan still hadn’t found the cancer, but I was running out of time and had to make a decision rather than risk the cancer spreading to my bones and organs.

Ultimately, I realized that the wisest course of action was to combine modern and traditional treatments. But I also wanted to be an active participant in that process. Preparing for six months of conventional therapy, I searched the web for psychosomatic medicine and cancer and found a clinical hypnotherapist and cancer and trauma recovery specialist.

Through three days of intense one-on-one sessions, we pushed through my defenses and long-held beliefs about cancer treatment. As my medical team treated my physical body, I realized that it was my job to care for the person in my body.It meant taking responsibility and taking responsibility for how I thought and felt.. Instead of falling down the rabbit hole of victimhood, helplessness, and hopelessness, I needed to envision best-case scenarios and outcomes at every stage of treatment.

I took the coach’s 8 week online course. This course is more goal-oriented and results-oriented, with practical tools such as writing exercises (including a daily gratitude journal), self-hypnosis, and meditation for surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy. was included. Neuroscientists have studied how cognitive thinking affects nerve cells and tumors and found that approaching medical procedures with the right mental state reduces complications, shortens hospital stays and improves recovery. Studies show faster rates and even better results overall.

Is my holistic approach to cancer treatment working? There is also body pain and radiation fatigue. But these are all temporary conditions, and I tell myself that the long-term forecast calls for clear skies.

Sure, there will be moments when life gets confusing and you wonder, “Why me?” After all, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. But I have learned that there are silver linings in serious illnesses, and that they can also be rites of passage, a matter of self-transformation. During this crisis, I became closer to who I wanted to be. Cancer has made me humble, open minded, and more human.

My goal is not just to survive, but to live with the energy and intention to thrive. In addition to ridding my body of these malignant cells, my deeper purpose is to feel more grateful, peaceful, joyful and loving. The daily dose of these elixirs is the most potent medicine in my cabinet.

This post was written and posted by Paul Gilbert. This article reflects the views of Paul Gilbert and not those of CURE®. Also, this is not intended to be medical advice.

