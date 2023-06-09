It is a dietary source, not a supplement, and is a great source of calcium and vitamin D.



Source/disclosure information

Issuer: sauce: Michos ED. Session 2 – His ASCVD Diagnosis in 2023. Presented at: Heart in Diabetes CME Conference. June 9-11, 2023. Philadelphia.

Disclosure: Michos reports that he serves on the advisory boards of Amarin, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Esperion, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.





Important points:

Vitamin D and calcium supplements may not be beneficial for heart health.

Dietary sources are an ideal way to increase your intake of calcium and vitamin D.

Philadelphia — Studies report link between low blood vitamin D levels and worsening CV health, but supplements likely not a solution for many patients, speaker says .

Similarly, patients who need to increase their calcium intake should turn to diet Studies suggest that calcium supplementation may even increase the risk of cardiovascular disease for some people. Cardiology Today Editor Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FAHA, FASE, FASPCShe is an associate professor of medicine and director of women’s cardiovascular health at the Johns Hopkins Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, said in a presentation at the Heart in Diabetes CME Conference.







Clinicians should advise patients to get vitamin D through proper diet and moderate sun exposure. Consider vitamin D supplementation only if vitamin D is inadequate or deficient. But the effects of supplements on bone health are probably mild, Michos said.

To improve bone health, patients should likewise increase physical activity and increase dietary calcium intake. Common food sources of calcium include yogurt, low-fat milk, and cheese. Non-dairy sources of calcium include white kidney beans, fish, soybeans, kale, and almonds.

Michos said clinicians need to factor the potential risk of CVD into the clinician-patient discussion when considering calcium supplements. She also should avoid taking large amounts of supplements, she pointed out.

Erin D. Michos



“More is not always better,” says Michos. “It’s okay to overdo it.”

Vitamin D—Biomarker or Treatment Goal?

According to Michos, more than 1 billion people worldwide are estimated to have inadequate vitamin D levels, using the Endocrine Society’s criteria of serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels of less than 30 ng/mL. This affects bone health. The Institute of Medicine recommends 600 IU of vitamin D per day and 1,000 IU of calcium per day for adults under the age of 50. According to Michos, depending on the season, about 10 to 15 minutes of peak sun exposure each day is equivalent to the vitamin D content of about 30 glasses of milk.

Whether vitamin D supplementation improves health remains an area of ​​debate.

“The question is whether treatment can actually improve outcomes,” Michos said. “There are clearly a number of studies suggesting that low blood levels of vitamin D are associated with the risk of CVD and mortality. But is this causal or confounding? People with low blood levels of vitamin D may be in poor health for other reasons, and that could be an indicator of people in poor health.”

The data so far suggests that vitamin D supplementation does not improve health, Michos said.large-scale vital studyIn this study, one of the largest randomized controlled trials using vitamin D supplementation, vitamin D supplementation for primary prevention was associated with major CV events and invasion compared with placebo during 5 years of follow-up. Although it did not reduce cancer incidence, several secondary endpoints showed encouraging signals. Major CV events occurred in 396 patients assigned to omega-3 fatty acid supplements and 409 patients assigned to placebo (HR = 0.97; 95% CI, 0.85–1.12); It occurred in 793 patients assigned to -3 fatty acid supplements and 793 patients assigned to placebo. 824 were assigned placebo (HR = 0.96; 95% CI, 0.88-1.06). The VITAL subgroup analysis evaluating people with vitamin D deficiency also showed no benefit for CV, Michos said.

Furthermore, the data on vitamin D in preventing fractures are “not as strong as you might think,” Michos said, noting that many studies have not shown an effect of vitamin D intake on fractures, falls and mortality. Stated.

The U.S. Task Force on Preventive Services concluded that current evidence on vitamin D supplementation is “insufficient” to assess the balance of benefits and harms of screening for vitamin D deficiency in asymptomatic adults. More research is needed, Michos said.

Calcium supplements and CVD

Calcium plays an important role in skeletal muscle, cardiac and vascular contractility, muscle contraction, transmission of nerve impulses, coagulation and the functioning of other body systems. About 40 percent of U.S. adults take calcium supplements, Michos reports, spending more than $1 billion a year on them.

However, clinicians should be careful when discussing calcium supplementation with their patients. Unlike vitamin D studies, which are mostly CV-neutral, some calcium studies suggest an increased CV risk with supplementation.

“Randomized clinical trials have shown some indication that calcium supplementation, but not dietary calcium, increases the risk of coronary events,” Michos said.

Data from the Multi-Ethnic Observational Study on Atherosclerosis (MESA) show that high total calcium intake, especially when achieved without supplementation, is associated with reduced risk of developing atherosclerosis at long-term follow-up. showed that they are related. However, the use of calcium supplements may increase the risk of coronary artery calcium accidents.

“Even the highest quintile of high dietary calcium was actually associated with lower calcium.” [CV] There is a risk of coronary artery calcium accidents,” Michos said.

Large boluses of calcium have also been shown to temporarily raise serum calcium in the body, triggering the clotting cascade and potentially causing vascular events, Michos said. In addition to increased vascular calcification, other unintended consequences of excessive supplemental calcium intake may include the development of kidney stones.

“This is why the diet may be more beneficial,” she said.

