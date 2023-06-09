It’s Time for Pediatrics to ‘Screen’ for Sepsis

Damien Rowland Professor Emeritus and Consultant in Emergency Pediatric Medicine 12, Alasdair Munroe Pediatric Infectious Disease Senior Clinical Researcher 3Four

1Pediatric Emergency Medicine Leicester Academic (PEMLA) Group, Pediatric Emergency Department, Royal Infirmary Leicester, Leicester, UK

2SAPPHIRE Group, Health Sciences, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

3University of Southampton School of Medicine and Life Sciences Institute (Southampton, UK)

FourNIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility and NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Center, University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Southampton, UK.

It’s time to drop the term ‘sepsis screening’ from the pediatric dictionary, authors argue

Despite successful vaccination against organisms such as Haemophilus influenzae type B and meningococcus,1 Mortality and morbidity from these invasive infections remain high. One in five childhood deaths was linked to pre-pandemic infections.2 This includes newborns, who are particularly vulnerable due to their immature immune systems, and worldwide infection rates have increased over the past two decades.3 The sequelae of infectious diseases can lead to permanent morbidity such as limb amputation, chronic respiratory disease, organ damage, and even death. Therefore, the management of infections, especially in preschool children, often takes a proactive approach, including setting low thresholds for antibiotics based on extensive research and experience.

The practice of investigating febrile children has become so common that a unique term “sepsis screening” has developed in pediatric jargon. The origin of the “sepsis screen” (which incorporates microscopy, cultures and blood inflammatory markers, blood cultures, urine and cerebrospinal fluid for sensitivity) is unclear. The earliest appearance in the literature concerns newborns considered to be at high risk of sepsis.Four

Over the past decade, the process by which patients are rapidly identified as being at risk for sepsis has spawned another shorthand: ‘sepsis screening’. Sepsis screening is a concept in both adult and pediatric practice in which physiological measurements are recorded and a patient is deemed to require urgent laboratory testing if certain thresholds are met. Development of sepsis red flags, specifically by the National Institute for Medical Research Excellence,Five We provided thresholds for use by healthcare providers. Implementation of sepsis screening has been made a national priority by creating financial targets for its implementation.6

However, in our view, both “sepsis screening” and “sepsis screening” are imprecise and unhelpful terms. Neither are tests for “sepsis” and never will be. Pediatric sepsis is inherently difficult to define, but the current definition of sepsis for adults is “life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by dysregulation of the host’s response to infection.”7 An important part of sepsis is that the life-threatening nature of this condition is due to the body’s response to infection rather than the infection itself. Bloodstream infections are serious conditions. However, it is not synonymous with sepsis. Sepsis and bloodstream infection are common, although sepsis can occur without bloodstream infection in children (indeed, most cases of sepsis may not have positive cultures).8), and vice versa. A combination of blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid cultures cannot diagnose sepsis and simply confirms or denies the presence of bacterial infection at these sites.

Moreover, “screening” by definition requires that the patient be asymptomatic. However, many patients undergoing “sepsis screening” are symptomatic, including children who present with fever and coryza. This makes the term “screening” imprecise and problematic for a variety of reasons. This has led to confusion and misunderstanding among both medical professionals and children’s families about the important difference between bloodstream infections and sepsis. Following widespread awareness campaigns and a tragic incident in which the severity of a child’s clinical condition was not properly recognized, many families are now familiar with the term sepsis. This realization can help families navigate difficult hierarchical gradients when professionals ignore their concerns.9 However, if the screening ‘test’ is determined to be negative or unnecessarily anxious, less specific vital signs may provide inadequate reassurance if they emphasize the presence of sepsis when it is not. there is.Ten

The term sepsis screening triggers a series of observations and investigations, often without due consideration of their purpose. Sepsis screening results can be detrimental due to the risk of false-positive tests with blood cultures.11 and urine culture12 This results in longer hospital stays for patients, the need for further examinations, and is often distressing for children.13 Risk of iatrogenic harm.14

campbell and friends15 When considering whether to run the necessary tests, the emphasis is on:

1. Decide what diagnosis to investigate

2. Determine the pre-test probabilities for the state in question.

3. Decide whether to confirm or exclude the diagnosis.

4. Decide what to do if the test result is positive or negative.

5. Consider whether performing the test could harm the patient.

Outside of the neonatal period, when treatment of invasive infections can be determined based solely on risk factors, the application of Campbell’s law would suggest that “sepsis screening” is not useful for diagnosing the clinical syndrome sepsis. . To be able to detect febrile children who may have sepsis or show early signs of sepsis, a system needs to be developed to identify children at high risk of sepsis. This may be done by early identification of validated risk factors (e.g. very young age and comorbidities) as suggested by the Kaiser Permanente calculator.16 Interventions can also be made for children who show clear signs of sepsis or who are at risk high enough to warrant further investigation or intervention. It is worth noting that the current NICE approach has not been validated to be effective in children.17 And sepsis risk thresholds based on the criteria presented have not yet been established.

Children who may have sepsis are not ultimately screened. Because all patients come to us for signs and symptoms. Clinical judgments must then be made based on individual patient scenarios to perform targeted testing that provides high-value care. This approach is supported by the recently published Royal College of Medicine Sepsis Guidance.18 This has moved from screening to a clinical decision support framework with the aim of balancing risk (based on a composite of clinical features) and response (urgency of clinical review and intervention). This recognition has also been incorporated into the new sepsis survival guidelines for children to allow for more judicious investigation and use of therapy, including a 3-hour period within which antibiotics can be initiated in the absence of shock. expanded to19

In our view, it is time to remove the term “sepsis screening” from the pediatric lexicon. Instead, the focus should be on identifying patients with infectious diseases who are at high risk for sepsis and providing intensive patient-centered management based on their individual risk profile.