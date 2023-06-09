



Taurine is one of the most abundant amino acids in animals and a semi-essential micronutrient. Taurine deficiency may be the cause of aging, according to a new study evaluating the effects of amino acids on health and longevity in several animal models. The results of this study suggest that reversing age-related taurine loss with supplementation extends healthy lifespan in nematodes, rodents, and nonhuman primates. The study also suggests that further research, a human trial, is warranted to examine the effects of taurine on healthy life expectancy in humans and the potential risks associated therewith. This work, chemistryIn the article, “Taurine deficiency causes aging“ Previous studies in several species have shown that taurine deficiency in childhood causes skeletal muscle, eye, and nervous system dysfunction in a manner that is associated with age-related impairments. Small clinical trials of taurine supplementation suggest benefits for metabolic and inflammatory diseases, but the effects of taurine levels on animal health and lifespan are still poorly understood. yeah. To better understand if and how taurine abundance affects healthy lifespan, Per​ ​Dr. Mindar Singh measured blood taurine levels with colleagues. at different ages in mice, monkeys and humans. A large group of researchers found that 15-year-old monkeys had 85% lower serum taurine concentrations than 5-year-old monkeys. Similarly, taurine levels decreased by more than 80% over human lifetimes. Decreased taurine levels were also observed in aged mice, and the authors found that mice lacking key taurine transporters had shorter adult lifespans. Moreover, when this decline was reversed by taurine supplementation, the median lifespans of worms and mice were increased by 10-23% and 10-12%, respectively. Remarkably, in mice, oral administration of 500 and 1000 mg taurine per kg body weight per day was also associated with improvements in muscle strength, coordination and cognitive function, and reduced cell aging, mitochondrial and DNA damage, among others. Delayed several important aging markers. Inflammation. We also showed that taurine supplementation in middle-aged rhesus monkeys positively impacted bone, metabolic and immunological health. The authors show that reversing age-related taurine deficiency may be a promising anti-aging strategy, but further research and clinical trials are needed to confirm whether taurine supplementation extends healthy lifespan in humans. Said it needed testing. Few risks have been suggested for taurine supplementation, but a concomitant point of view is that the lack of large, long-term human safety studies suggests that the potential risks remain worth considering. Moreover, the equivalent doses used in this study would be very high in humans. “Therefore, as with other interventions, taurine supplementation aimed at improving human health and longevity should be approached with caution,” the authors argued.

