



MANKATO, Minnesota (KEYC) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed two cases of mpox this week. These are the first cases reported in Minnesota in 2023. Both cases were adults in Hennepin County. The last reported case of mpox (formerly monkeypox) in Minnesota was reported in November 2022. In 2022, 234 mpox cases were reported. The virus is mainly spread by prolonged close contact, usually skin-to-skin contact, with rashes, scabs that occur during sexual activity, or body fluids containing the virus. Fortunately, mpox vaccination is safe and effective. Two doses of the vaccine can greatly reduce the chance of infection and prevent the risk of serious illness. People who have already received two doses of the vaccine do not need an additional mpx vaccine. “The JYNNEOS vaccine is an important tool for preventing mpox infection, especially after two doses as recommended,” said Jane Griffiths, Chief Epidemiologist for Surveillance at MDH. “Minnesota has a large supply of vaccines and we recommend that people at high risk get both.” Avoiding close physical contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox or has been in close contact with someone who has had mpox recently can reduce the risk of contracting mpox. Anyone can become infected with her mpox, but those at higher risk include those who have been in close contact with an mpox-infected person. Moreover, national data show that homosexuals, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men continue to be disproportionately affected. For more information on mpox risk factors, see: CDC: Prevention. With summer just around the corner and more travel and gatherings of people, health officials expect a rise in cases across the country. MDH is working with local health care providers and community partners, including Hennepin County Public Health, to raise awareness about the importance of the vaccine, how to access it, what symptoms to look out for, and how to get tested for the virus. is increasing. Outreach activities include social media messages, distribution of flyers and posters, and development of educational programs. material for partners. MDH is also working with the Hennepin County Public Health Department and other community partners to help promote and provide vaccinations at various summer events. If you develop symptoms of mpox, talk to your doctor as early detection, testing and treatment can prevent further infection. Testing is widely available through health care providers, but is recommended only if you have symptoms. Symptoms of Mpox include a rash that commonly looks like acne. It can occur anywhere on the body and often causes blisters on the genitals. The rash may resemble the rash associated with syphilis or herpes, especially if it is present in the genital area. Other symptoms of Mpox include fever, chills and headache. Health officials advise contacting your healthcare provider if you have a new rash or other symptoms of concern. People with chickenpox have symptoms for about 2 to 4 weeks and can spread the virus from just before symptoms begin until the rash has completely healed, ie, the scabs have sloughed off and new skin appears. Most people with mpox recover without much treatment, but mpox can cause scarring, pneumonia, and in rare cases death. Because some patients (including those with critical illness or at risk for serious illness, such as those who are immunocompromised) may benefit from antiviral therapy, Infections should be discussed with your healthcare provider. For more information about the virus, how to limit your risk of infection and how to get vaccinated, please visit: MDH Empox website and CDC Mpox website. Copyright 2023 KEYC. all rights reserved.

