Health
Colorectal cancer rises among young people, worrying trend
LOS GATOS — Colorectal cancer incidence rates are rising among young people and the disease is now estimated to be the deadliest cancer for adults aged 20 to 49 by 2030. there is
Jenessa Schwartz felt unwell while planning her middle school literature lessons and raising her two children at home.
“The really chronic fatigue, the really inconsistent bowel habits, and all the symptoms can easily be explained by being a tired, working mother,” Schwartz says.
A friend told Schwartz to see a doctor just in case. Her story took an unexpected turn when she had her colonoscopy.
“She said the tumor was blocking her colon and she couldn’t complete the colonoscopy,” Schwartz explained.
It wasn’t until Schwartz was just 34 that her life changed forever.
“I was told I had stage 4 colon cancer and was initially given 18 months,” Schwartz said. “All I was thinking about was what I would miss. I would miss their graduation, their upcoming wedding, and all the little things.”
Schwartz, now 40, shattered initial prognosis expectations. Every day remains a challenge as she teaches full-time at a middle school in Los Gatos while raising her two children at home.
“I find it getting harder and harder to get through the days,” Schwartz said. “At lunchtime, I looked at the sofa sitting in the classroom and thought, oh, how charming.”
The rise in colon cancer incidence among millennials is alarming.
“Physicians, primary care physicians, and oncologists know it, but the public doesn’t know it’s a real problem,” said Dr. Jason Zell, professor at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center and Comprehensive Cancer Center. I don’t know if they are,” he said.
Medical experts have not been able to pinpoint exactly why young people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but they do point to concerns about lifestyle choices.
“Physical activity, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle are common risk factors for colorectal cancer,” says Dr. Zell. “Diet, colorectal cancer, unlike most other tumors, is highly sensitive to dietary changes. Western dietary patterns high in fat, meat and sweets are good for colorectal cancer risk. is not.”
of American Cancer Society Colorectal cancer among young people has doubled since 1995, and the number of new cases under age 50 is increasing by 2% each year, according to Zell. The difficulty is that regular screening begins at age 45. Younger than that, if you are, Dr. Zell says. If you notice anything suspicious, consult your doctor.
“Unfortunately, juvenile-onset disease is characterized by unusual symptoms such as fatigue and sleep disturbances, making it very difficult to diagnose,” Dr. Zell says.
Dr. Zell says early detection is very important, even if you don’t get screened. Of note are abdominal pain, unexplained rectal bleeding, and signs of any kind of blood in the stool.
“I wasn’t paying attention to my body, I wasn’t listening to my voice, I wasn’t paying attention to my symptoms,” Schwartz said. “I don’t even know if I was consciously aware of colon cancer. It never crossed my mind.”
The reality of colon cancer is that it is fatal if detected late, but curable if detected early. Zell says colorectal cancer is 92% curable if detected early.
Schwartz wants everyone to take her advice to pay attention to what’s going on with their bodies, not just for themselves, but for their loved ones.
“My daughter is performing in her first play,” Schwartz explained. “The desire and willingness to be there for them inspires me every morning.”
Schwartz has undergone more than 100 chemotherapy treatments since his diagnosis. Her cancer continues to spread throughout her body. She is empowered and cherishes every moment she can.
For more information:
American Cancer Society: What is colorectal cancer?
