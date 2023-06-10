A promising treatment for pelvic cancer





Don Dizon: Hello. Don Dizon. I am a Professor of Medicine and Surgery at Brown University, treating pelvic cancer. And I’m here at ASCO ’23. One of his published studies, called the SHAPE trial, was in people with early-stage cervical cancer. This was a disease confined to the cervix and was not very large. And this approach is usually called a radical hysterectomy, a highly complex surgical procedure that requires specialized training, not only removing the cervix and uterus, but also working up to the pelvic sidewall. . It can also be a very complex procedure with perioperative complications. However, if you do not have cervical cancer, a simple hysterectomy is the only standard surgery when your uterus needs to be removed. In other words, this only removes the cervix and uterus, not this complex procedure that spans the pelvic area and sidewalls. This study compared simpler surgery with standard radical surgery and ultimately found that three-year survival outcomes were the same, particularly for simple hysterectomy, which was related to quality of sexual life. showed a better quality of life. Don Dizon: Hello, I’m Don Dizon. I am a Professor of Medicine and Surgery at Brown University. I also treat pelvic cancer. One of the studies presented at ASCO 23 was overall survival results when checkpoint inhibitors were added to the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. In this study, women with cervical cancer that had spread to other places or had metastasized cervical cancer were treated with standard chemotherapy with or without a drug called bevacizumab that inhibits a specific protein called vascular endothelial growth factor. Randomly assigned to treatment. Pembrolizumab. And these data from the most recent analysis show that the addition of pembrolizumab to standard two- or three-drug combinations improved overall survival by approximately one year. Therefore, these data demonstrate that when chemotherapy with pembrolizumab is available, plus or minus the use of bevacizumab is the standard of care for people living with metastatic cervical cancer. suggests to.

Don Dizon: I’m Don Dizon. I am a Professor of Medicine and Surgery at Brown University, treating pelvic cancer. One of the studies presented here at ASCO ’23 is called the MIRASOL trial, and it will study recurrent ovarian cancer patients whose disease relapsed early after being treated with a combination of platinum and a taxane reference standard. was intended for. intent to cure them. Therefore, if the disease recurs early, usually within about six months, the situation is called platinum resistance. The MIRASOL trial treated patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with a novel agent called mirvetuximab or standard chemotherapy. And importantly, the study found that in a select group whose tumors expressed a protein called folate receptor alpha, the new drug mirvetuximab provided an overall survival benefit over standard-of-care chemotherapy. was shown. Again, mirbetuxime is given to patients with ovarian cancer who have high folate receptor alpha expression and early recurrence after chemotherapy.

