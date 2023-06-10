Rare Tick Disease Confirmed in Kansas Resident





Crawford County (KSNT) – Health officials have discovered a rare case of tick-borne disease in a Crawford County resident. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said in a press release that a Crawford County resident was diagnosed with the following illnesses in late May 2023. heartland virus disease. Further testing of residents was coordinated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to KDHE, this is the first case of Hartland in Crawford County and the third confirmed case in Kansas since the virus was discovered in northwestern Missouri in 2009. The last two cases were found in Miami County in 2015 and Anderson County in 2018. There are now more than 50 cases of Heartland diagnosed throughout the Midwestern and Southern United States. “We are entering a period of increasing complaints about ticks in animals and the environment and questions about tick bites and tick-borne diseases in humans. We need to take personal protective measures for ourselves and our pets to reduce the chances of this happening,” said Dr. Erin Petro, DVM, MPH, KDHE public health veterinarian. “Other tick-borne viruses, such as Heartland virus and Bourbon virus, are rare but can cause severe illness and death.” ‘Werewolf’ Mouse Discovered by Kansas Biologist Along with Other Elusive Species

KDHE says the virus is transmitted through the bites of infected lone star ticks that are active in Kansas between May and August. Symptoms of Heartland are vague and include fever, malaise, muscle and joint pain, headache, and sometimes a rash. According to KDHE, the discovery of the Hartland incident should serve as a reminder to take precautions when participating in outdoor activities. Ticks usually infest trail edges and tall grass in shaded areas with trees. You can minimize your chances of contracting a tick-borne disease by following these steps: Wear long pants, long sleeves, and tuck socks into your pants when yard work, hiking, camping, or engaging in other recreational activities in tick-infested areas.

After being outdoors in tick habitat, take a shower to wash away unattached ticks and identify attached ticks. Always perform a thorough tick check after being outdoors.

Remove bushes, fallen leaves, and tall grass around your home and along the edge of your lawn to reduce tick habitat in your yard.

Apply an EPA-approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil when enjoying the outdoors.

If you hunt or camp, consider treating your gear and clothing with permethrin. To use permethrin safely, always follow the label directions. Click here for more Kansas news | KSNT.com

Ticks are known to spread outside of Heartland. Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, powassan virus disease. In some cases, ticks can cause lifelong illness to some people. More information about Heartland virus disease is available on the CDC website. Please click here.

