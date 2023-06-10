Diabetes epidemic!More than 11% of Indians have diabetes, study finds, experts warn

Indians are no stranger to the fact that diabetes, pre-diabetes and hypertension are on the rise in Asian lands. A recent study by the Lancet Journal of Diabetes and Endocrinology found that the prevalence of diabetes in India is 11.4%, with 35.5% and 15.3% of the population suffering from hypertension and prediabetes respectively.

This research will be conducted with the progress of urbanization and COVID pandemicIndia has stepped into a sick nation plagued by lifestyle diseases.

Conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and funded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the study found high prevalence of generalized and abdominal obesity in India. It also turned out. 28.6 percent and 39.5 percent respectively.

According to this estimate, in 2021, 254 million people in India will have systemic obesity and 351 million will have abdominal obesity.

Largest epidemiological study on diabetes and diabetes non-communicable diseases (NCD) estimates that in 2021 there will be 101 million people with diabetes in India, 136 million with pre-diabetes and 315 million with hypertension.

All metabolic NCDs, except prediabetes, were more frequent in urban than in rural areas. Many states with a low Human Development Index had a diabetes-to-prediabetes ratio of less than one.

Split by state

The research team found that the prevalence of diabetes in India was about 7.5 percent in 2017. This means that the burden of diabetes has increased by more than 50 percent since then.

Among the states, Goa (26.4%) had the highest infection rate. Diabetes The state with the lowest prediabetes burden was Uttar Pradesh (4.8%), and the states with the highest prediabetes burden were Sikkim (31.3%) and Mizoram (6.8%).

The researchers found the highest prevalence of hypertension in Punjab (51.8%) and the highest in Meghalaya (24.3%).

experts sound the alarm

“The exponential rise in NCDs can be attributed primarily to people’s lifestyle choices such as diet, physical activity and stress levels. The good news is that interventions can be used to curb this trend. Our research focuses on planning and providing health care in India,” MDRF President Dr RM Anjana told PTI.

“The diabetes epidemic in India is in a transitional period, with some states already having peak incidence rates, while others are just beginning. Prevalence may increase over five years,” said lead author Anjana. said the study.

the spread of ” Diabetes Other metabolic NCDs in India are considerably higher than previous estimates. The diabetes epidemic is stabilizing in the country’s more developed states, but is still rising in most other states,” the study authors said.

“Thus, there is a serious impact on the nation and there is an urgent need for state-specific policies and interventions to halt the rapidly increasing prevalence of metabolic NCDs in India,” they said.

Updated on June 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM IST