



A new study funded by the Heart Foundation aims to increase the success rate of surgery for life-threatening heart rhythm disorders (arrhythmias) and reduce the number of Australians who need a defibrillator placed in their chest. . Arrhythmia is a life-threatening condition in which the heart beats slowly or rapidly. For a variety of reasons, if the scar is too deep to reach and treat, the procedure (known as “catheter ablation”) is not always successful. A new study led by Heart Foundation-funded researcher Dr. Pierre Cheng (University of Sydney) aims to change that. Many arrhythmias are commonly caused by scar tissue that forms after a heart attack, but this scar tissue has unusual properties that can lead to recurrent arrhythmias. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, drug therapy is not always the best treatment. To prevent sudden death, many at-risk patients have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which delivers an electric shock to the heart to return it to a normal rhythm. Although this saves lives, some arrhythmia patients are increasingly undergoing painful and traumatic defibrillator shocks. “ Dr. Pierre Cheng, Research Fellow, University of Sydney In contrast to treatment of irregular heartbeats with ICDs (which may shock the patient multiple times) used in the right person, catheter ablation is a minimally invasive, preferably one-time procedure. , treats scar tissue in the heart that causes arrhythmias. Electrocautery. “This surgery uses heat from an electric current to destroy the abnormal tissue, but many scars are too deep, so the arrhythmia recurs after surgery. “I hope my research will lead to improvements and outcomes in the art of treating arrhythmias.” Dr. Qian said. “Six minutes into the treadmill session, my heart stopped beating.” Daniel Rowe, a father of three in South Australia, lives with an ICD. In June 2016, the avid gym goer went into cardiac arrest six minutes after starting a treadmill session at the gym. The then 35-year-old had no history of heart disease and how he collapsed remains a mystery. There were no red flags at all. In short, I just fell. My heart stopped and I stopped breathing for about 12 and a half minutes. “ Daniel Loeb Luckily, a few well-trained gym staff and surfing lifesavers sprang into action, beginning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and an automated external defibrillator until paramedics arrived. (AED) was used. “My understanding is that the paramedics arrived when I came back, so to speak. Then I went to the hospital for a series of tests. “I had a stent put in[after an arterial blockage was discovered]and an ICD in my chest.” After Daniel’s ICD was implanted, his heart went into a shock while playing soccer and returned to a normal rhythm. Thankfully they gave me just Daniel. “There was a quick buzz, but nothing special,But this is not the case for everyone with an ICD. Daniel, now 42, is still a gym junkie and, in fact, runs the very studio where he was arrested. “Heart health is not discrimination. What happened to me could happen to anyone at any time. “Prevention is better than alternatives.

