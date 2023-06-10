Health
Houston HealthScope – June 9, 2023
Houston Department of Health to Provide MPOX Vaccine at Houston PRIDE Event
Department of Health Encourages Houstonians to Celebrate Safely
Go to a Department of Health pride event.
Due to the high risk of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), the Houston Department of Health advises people, including gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men, not to attend Pride Houston events or gatherings. We encourage you to enjoy it safely.
Department staff will be providing free mpox vaccines and health education throughout Houston during Pride Month in June.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned in mid-May that mpox could rebound this summer, when people gather at events and festivals.
Although the number of mpox cases has dropped dramatically from its peak last summer, the epidemic is not over.
Currently, the department reports approximately two mpox cases per month. Since the epidemic began in 2022, Houston has reported 727 cases. The CDC has reported more than 30,000 cases nationwide.
outreach event The ministry will use mobile vaccination units to provide mpox vaccines and health education.
- “Protect the H Night,” 2111 Fannin St., Thursdays, 6-9pm, through July 13th
- Community Pride Bash, Montrose Center, 401 Branard St., Saturday, June 17, 4-8pm
- Rock The Runway 2023 Fashion Show, RISE Rooftop, 2600 Travis St., Thursday, June 22, 7pm-11pm (educational only)
- Councilman Abby Comin’s 2nd Annual Families With Pride, Levy Park, 3801 Eastside St., Saturday, June 24, 9am-12pm
- Civic Heart (formerly Change Happens), McGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd., Tuesday, June 27, 4-8 p.m.
The agency plans to add other mpox mobile clinics to its event calendar later this month.
Two doses of JYNNEOS vaccine are required for best protection against mpox. The plan calls for a second dose four weeks after the first dose.
Mpox is a rare disease caused by a virus in the same virus family as smallpox. People with smallpox often have rashes on their hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or genital area. The rash initially looks like pimples or blisters and can be painful and itchy.
The incubation period is approximately 3 weeks. During this time, a person may have no symptoms and feel better. The rash goes through several stages, including crusting, before it heals.
Other symptoms include flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, chills, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. It spreads from person to person through intimate, personal, often skin-to-skin or sexual contact.
In the current mpox epidemic, gays, bisexuals, other men who have sex with men, and transgender people make up the majority of those infected. However, anyone who has had close personal contact with an mpox-infected person is at risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
For more information about mpox vaccinations, Pride event mobile vaccination clinics, prevention tips and resources, please visit HoustonHealth.org or call the departmental call centers at: 832-393-4220.
Control your blood pressure
Get your blood pressure tested at your local MSC and check your numbers.
Stay on top of your health by regularly monitoring your blood pressure and understanding what it means. When monitoring health, blood pressure is an excellent indicator of health.
The Houston Health Department (HHD) hosts free blood pressure knowledge sessions and blood pressure monitoring stations throughout Houston year-round. Stay informed about your blood pressure numbers, what they mean, and what to do if your numbers are too high. This training also provides procedures and information to bring high blood pressure back to normal.
Asymptomatic. This is how high blood pressure (HBP) is accurately described.
HBP is known as the “silent killer” because it has no warnings, signs or symptoms. It is imperative that individuals know their blood pressure level, or number. According to the CDC, normal blood pressure levels are below 120 mm Hg (systolic) and below 80 mm Hg (diastolic).
Hypertension or hypertension is 140 mm Hg or higher systolic and 90 mm Hg or higher diastolic.
Hypertension can be caused by many factors, including a family history of hypertension, race, ethnicity, age, and weight. Growing imbalances among specific populations are a hallmark of heart disease and stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), black men (54%) and Hispanic men (52.3%) are susceptible to HBP.
Know your numbers! You can easily check your blood pressure.
Take advantage of free HHD-sponsored classes and blood pressure stations at various medical service centers and multi-service centers around Houston.
Click here for more information on dates, times and locations. health education calendar.
heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Know the signs and differences
Summer is creeping up in big city Houston, with temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees next week. The Houston Health Department (HHD) is facing rising temperatures this summer.
As temperatures and humidity rise, the number of visits to hospitals and health centers for heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and heatstroke is increasing.
What’s the difference?
Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to the extreme loss of salt and water in sweat, usually associated with significant physical activity.
Signs of heat exhaustion include a weak but rapid pulse, fainting, excessive sweating, pallor, convulsions, dizziness, weakness, severe headache, and nausea (with or without vomiting).
Left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. If you or someone with you thinks you are suffering from heat stroke, move to a cool place, drink cool water, and loosen your clothing. Seek medical assistance if necessary.
Heat stroke is the result of heat exhaustion and can be fatal or permanently disabling if not treated by a trained medical professional.
The symptoms of heat stroke are similar to those of heat exhaustion, but in addition to weakness, nausea, dizziness, and profuse sweating, a rapid, strong pulse, redness of the skin, heat, dryness, or dampness, confusion, and loss of consciousness. It also includes loss.
If you or someone with you suspects heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately. Call 119 immediately, move to a cool place, and wear cool clothes. don’t drink anything
Houstonians can stay cool this summer and participate in a variety of activities and resources at HHD’s multi-service and health service centers located throughout the city. Participate in free public educational resources, access healthy foods through farmers markets, produce wagons and community gardens, and enjoy free Wi-Fi and air-conditioned computer rooms.
HHD Peer Wellness Specialist Program 2023
Beginning June 6, the Houston Health Department’s (HHD) Peer Wellness Specialist Program will host a Chill & Chat Summer Workshop at the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center at 4410 Reed Road.
Go to the workshop schedule and application form.
Workshops are held every other Tuesday through June, July and the first Tuesday in August. This workshop will feature valuable information and topics to prepare youth and young adults ages 14-24 to serve as leaders and advocates.
The program combines classroom training with community involvement, where participants provide instruction in local schools, Hays Centers, Harris Centers for Mental Health and IDD, Family Services, and other programs. , with great success.
Upon completion of the program, program peers are ready to use their personal experiences with mental health conditions as a resource to assist other young people on their health journeys.
Houston Health Department in the news
This week, KPRC Channel 2 announced that the Houston Department of Health and houston pride Curb the spread of Mpox in the LGBTQIA+ community. PRIDE Festival The timing couldn’t be better for this engagement and story that’s happening all over the city.
