Houston HealthScope – June 9, 2023

Houston Department of Health to Provide MPOX Vaccine at Houston PRIDE Event

Department of Health Encourages Houstonians to Celebrate Safely

Due to the high risk of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), the Houston Department of Health advises people, including gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men, not to attend Pride Houston events or gatherings. We encourage you to enjoy it safely.

Department staff will be providing free mpox vaccines and health education throughout Houston during Pride Month in June.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned in mid-May that mpox could rebound this summer, when people gather at events and festivals.

Although the number of mpox cases has dropped dramatically from its peak last summer, the epidemic is not over.

Currently, the department reports approximately two mpox cases per month. Since the epidemic began in 2022, Houston has reported 727 cases. The CDC has reported more than 30,000 cases nationwide.

outreach event The ministry will use mobile vaccination units to provide mpox vaccines and health education.

“Protect the H Night,” 2111 Fannin St., Thursdays, 6-9pm, through July 13th

Community Pride Bash, Montrose Center, 401 Branard St., Saturday, June 17, 4-8pm

Rock The Runway 2023 Fashion Show, RISE Rooftop, 2600 Travis St., Thursday, June 22, 7pm-11pm (educational only)

Councilman Abby Comin’s 2nd Annual Families With Pride, Levy Park, 3801 Eastside St., Saturday, June 24, 9am-12pm

Civic Heart (formerly Change Happens), McGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd., Tuesday, June 27, 4-8 p.m.

The agency plans to add other mpox mobile clinics to its event calendar later this month.

Two doses of JYNNEOS vaccine are required for best protection against mpox. The plan calls for a second dose four weeks after the first dose.

Mpox is a rare disease caused by a virus in the same virus family as smallpox. People with smallpox often have rashes on their hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or genital area. The rash initially looks like pimples or blisters and can be painful and itchy.

The incubation period is approximately 3 weeks. During this time, a person may have no symptoms and feel better. The rash goes through several stages, including crusting, before it heals.

Other symptoms include flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, chills, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. It spreads from person to person through intimate, personal, often skin-to-skin or sexual contact.

In the current mpox epidemic, gays, bisexuals, other men who have sex with men, and transgender people make up the majority of those infected. However, anyone who has had close personal contact with an mpox-infected person is at risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

For more information about mpox vaccinations, Pride event mobile vaccination clinics, prevention tips and resources, please visit HoustonHealth.org or call the departmental call centers at: 832-393-4220.