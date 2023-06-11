Louisiana health officials warn mpox could spread again, offer vaccine at pride event





Louisiana health officials have warned that mpox could hit again in the summer. To combat the spread, they will be offering free vaccinations at a pride event in New Orleans this weekend. Vaccinations will be offered at 941 Elysian Fields Avenue on Saturdays at Pride Fest in New Orleans from 11am to 6pm. The Vaccine Center is located at the start of the Pride Parade. Men who have sex with men are at risk for mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, and are being encouraged to get vaccinated, according to state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol. Other at-risk groups include transgender or nonbinary people who have been diagnosed with an STD within the last month or who have had multiple sex partners within the past six months, Sokol said. Those who participate in commercial sex or group sex are also at risk. Sokol said Louisiana has had eight cases of mpox since January, but that number dropped during a summer event where mpox is transmitted in close contact with large crowds. There are concerns that the number of The rash is characteristic of smallpox, but it can also be accompanied by flu-like symptoms such as chills, fever, muscle aches and sore throat, Sokol said. Sokol said Louisiana has received more than 15,000 doses of the mpox vaccine so far, with 60% of people completing two doses. Sokol said people who got their first vaccine a few months ago can still get their second dose now and don’t need to restart the series. Sokol said that none of the patients who got mpox after two doses did not require hospitalization, which is evidence of the vaccine’s importance. Only 19% of the at-risk population in Louisiana received both doses, and 30% received two doses, according to the report. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sokol said if people are experiencing symptoms of smallpox, they should avoid close contact with others until they see their primary care doctor. If you do not have a primary care provider, your parish health department will conduct the examination and evaluation.

