Osteoporosis Lifestyle changes to improve bone health

osteoporosis Bones can become brittle over time and it can be difficult to deal with it every day. good luck, treatment options Prescription drugs and hormone therapy are also available and can be supplemented with lifestyle changes.

Taking steps to prevent fractures and injuries, along with modifying certain diets and exercises can help improve osteoporosis symptoms and quality of life. This article provides an overview of how exercise, a healthy diet, and fall prevention support bone health.

Risk Factors and Causes of Osteoporosis



Anyone can develop osteoporosis when bone mass and bone density decrease. However, it is more likely to occur in people who have the following symptoms: specific risk factors.

For example, you are more likely to develop osteoporosis if:

senior citizen

Gender assigned at birth to female

Slender body with thin bones

family history of osteoporosis

low estrogen or testosterone levels

Consume a diet low in calcium and vitamin D

Use of certain drugs, such as glucocorticoids and proton pump inhibitors

Certain medical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, gastrointestinal disorders

smoking, heavy drinking, and low physical activity levels

healthy diet for osteoporosis

Simply put, the food you eat affects your bone health. There are some specific nutrients that are essential in an osteoporotic diet.

calcium

calcium A mineral that the body needs to maintain healthy bones. With aging and the development of osteoporosis, calcium may be reabsorbed by the body. This makes the bones thinner and weaker rather than promoting bone health.

For this reason, health care providers will recommend adding plenty of this nutrient to your diet in foods and supplements as needed.

Vitamin D

get enough Vitamin D Incorporate it into your diet to help your body absorb calcium. A deficiency of either causes bones to become brittle and prone to fractures.

Vitamin D is also produced by the body through exposure to sunlight, but your healthcare provider will likely recommend supplements and diets that are fortified with fish, eggs, and cheese.

something to eat

If your diet is not providing your body with enough calcium and vitamin D, the first step is to carefully add a good source of these important nutrients.

For example, calcium is found in:

dairy products

dark green vegetables

broccoli

salmon

sardine

Calcium-fortified foods such as tofu, orange juice, cereal, bread, and soy milk

Foods that contain vitamin D include:

fatty fish

egg

liver

Vitamin D-fortified foods such as milk and cereal

Federal guidelines recommend that women age 50 and older and men age 70 and older consume 1,200 milligrams (mg) of calcium per day and 800 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day. If you cannot modify your diet, your health care provider may recommend taking vitamin supplements.

(Note that when research and health institutions are cited, gender and gender terms are used based on the source.)

Foods to avoid

There are also foods that should be avoided.Recommended by experts If you have osteoporosis, avoid the following foods:

Salty foods (including processed and canned foods high in sodium)

Cola

wheat bran

Foods and drinks with added sugar

red meat and other sources of saturated fat

To help manage osteoporosis, include foods that support bone health and avoid added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat.

regular exercise

It may seem counterintuitive, but regular exercise is important for maintaining bone density and reducing the risk of fractures. When you have osteoporosis. To see results, experts recommend doing a combination of gravity-defying resistance exercises about three times a week.

low-impact weight-bearing exercise

Incorporating low-impact weight-bearing and resistance exercises into your routine is a great place to start, as it reduces stress on your joints.

For example, you may want to consider including safe physical activities for osteoporosis such as:

hiking

walking

climb the stairs

tennis

dancing

lift light weight

light jogging

swimming

bicycle

high-impact weight-bearing exercises

High-impact or high-intensity exercise stresses joints and usually includes running and jumping. These types of activities are usually not recommended for people with osteoporosis due to the risk of fractures and other injuries.

If you are interested in starting or continuing high-intensity exercise after being diagnosed with osteoporosis, ask your healthcare provider if you have permission to do so.

Talk to your healthcare provider about exercise Exercise habits are an important part of an osteoporosis treatment plan. Be sure to discuss with your healthcare provider which exercise is the safest for you based on your particular osteoporosis case.

Limit alcohol, smoking, and caffeine

As with diet, people with osteoporosis should also be careful of other substances they consume, such as alcohol, tobacco, and caffeine.

Experts recommend:

Drink alcohol in moderation or not at all because it appears to block the body’s ability to regenerate and strengthen bone.

because it appears to block the body’s ability to regenerate and strengthen bone. avoid passive smoking, no smoking Studies show that tobacco use can increase the risk of fractures.

Studies show that tobacco use can increase the risk of fractures. Limiting caffeine High doses may interfere with bone metabolism and calcium absorption.

Lifestyle changes and medication Remember, incorporating these lifestyle changes is intended to supplement your osteoporosis medications and be part of your treatment plan, not to replace prescriptions or treatments recommended by your health care provider. please give me.

Prevent falls and fractures

It is important to reduce the risk of breaking or breaking a bone in the first place. fall prevention. In people with osteoporosis, fractures may not heal properly, which can cause additional pain.

improve balance

Good balance stabilizes the body and reduces the risk of falling. To improve your balance, consider the following:

Incorporate exercises that strengthen muscles Balance such as yoga, pilates, tai chi, weightlifting, or using resistance bands.

When standing up from a sitting or lying position, do so slowly or with support.

Feel free to use a cane or walker if it gives you more stability.

Be especially careful on stairs, especially outdoors in winter.

Eliminate fall hazards around your home

If possible, it’s a good idea to set up your home so that it has open aisles and space to move around. In addition to arranging furniture out of the way, you can also:

Remove throw rugs and replace with non-slip mats or carpet strips.

Make sure the carpet is firmly fixed to the floor.

Please keep the electric cord in the back.

Make sure there is adequate lighting, especially in hallways and by stairways.

Consider installing handrails on stairs, bathrooms, etc.

auxiliary equipment

There are tools you can set up or keep close at hand in case of a tip-over. These include:

Use emergency response systems that call 911 by pressing a button on your necklace or bracelet

Set up smart home devices or smartwatches that instantly connect to emergency assistance

carry a charged mobile phone around the house

Using motion-activated lights that turn on automatically

Work with your healthcare provider

Your primary care provider is an important part of your osteoporosis treatment plan. Together we can find the best way to combat osteoporosis without sacrificing quality of life.

In addition to visiting your doctor regularly for check-ups, don’t be afraid to ask questions if you have any issues between visits. Many factors can affect bone health and increase the risk of falls, including medications, new or ongoing health conditions, and lifestyle changes.

Coping with osteoporosis can be a daunting journey, but know that there are various treatment options and support mechanisms available along the way. In addition to incorporating lifestyle changes to improve and ease your body, you may also want to consider: Resources for Emotional Support When you go through this life change.

summary

Lifestyle changes such as exercise, healthy eating, and fall prevention are important parts of any osteoporosis treatment plan. This includes eating a diet rich in vitamin D and calcium, starting a bone-strengthening exercise routine, and adopting a few tricks around the house to reduce the chance of falls. .

Always check with your healthcare provider first about the best options for safely managing osteoporosis.