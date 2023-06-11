Making up for the lack of Henrietta | TPR

When Henrietta Lux died in 1951, it seemed as if all the memories of her life were buried with her body in an unmarked grave in Clover, Virginia.

“They didn’t say anything about Henrietta, they didn’t ask any questions,” said Shirley Lax, who never knew Henrietta.

She married Henrietta’s son David and was best friends with his daughter Deborah. But for years, all Shirley knew was that her mother had died. She died of malignant cancer when they were children. There was silence ahead.

Henrietta’s daughter Deborah was still an infant when her mother died. Shirley didn’t ask any questions, but her Deborah had a lot of questions.

“She wanted to know what her mother was like. Her favorite food, her favorite clothes. What did her mother smell like?” “What did her mother do to her when she was little? But no one answered her question. I didn’t know anything, and they started writing the book.”

The Immortal Life of Henrietta LuxWritten by journalist Rebecca Skrut, it will be a kind of tribute to children who have no memory of her life and death.

But it will also introduce the world to a woman who unknowingly changed the face of science and medicine forever.

Shirley and her son David Lux ​​Jr. recently stopped by San Antonio to share Henrietta’s story at the Texas Biomedical Institute’s 3rd Annual Global Health Symposium.

As his wife, mother, sister, and friend Henrietta Lux was battling for her life with advanced cervical cancer in the isolation ward for black patients at Johns Hopkins Hospital, a researcher told her: Without asking, without even telling her—scratched. A tissue sample from her cervix.

At that time, there was no such thing as informed consent, and many researchers at hospitals that treat poor people for free, such as Johns Hopkins University, use poor people as research subjects as a means of payment. Skrut said in his book that he believed it was fair to do so.

And in the isolation ward where Lux was, no one thought of the concept of consent.

So the researchers scraped a sample and brought it back to the lab to see if it grew. Probably not, and no one ever has. It doesn’t last long anyway.

But Henrietta did. Her cells survived, multiplied, never stopped, renewing themselves every 24 hours. An average cell replicates about 50 times in culture and then dies. More than 70 years later, however, Henrietta is still going strong.

Henrietta’s cells, which came to be known as HeLa cells after the first two letters of her name and surname, would enable the development of a polio vaccine. These help scientists understand the effects of her X-rays on human cells. They were supposed to be put into a capsule and sent into space to see what that would do to human cells. They will play a role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

They did this and more, but her children knew nothing about it. Shirley Lax said she never knew her mother’s cell was special until the mid-1970s, when silence enveloped her family more than 20 years after her mother died. .

“I think I said when they came in and took blood from the family, when they took blood from the family and brothers and sisters, to see if they had the same thing as Henrietta.”

Researchers at Johns Hopkins claimed they were sampling Henrietta’s children for the cancer that killed their mother. In fact, they were again conducting research on children without their knowledge or consent.

like their mother before them. No knowledge. No consent.

Shirley Lax told her husband and siblings that it felt like a deep and complicated betrayal.

“A lot of Henrietta’s children had health problems around the time this all started and were having trouble getting proper medical care,” she said. “And they were always using Henrietta’s cells and making millions of dollars from her cells.”

While scientists are using the mother’s cells to save strangers, the Lux family can’t afford to see a doctor.

“Dr. Hopkins states that he has benefited from HeLa cells indirectly, not directly, but without any monetary reward. So, you know, when I think about it, It’s true that I think Hopkins might be able to do something for his family,” she said. “That’s where some of the family members are upset about what happened with the HeLa cells.”

All this seemed wrong to the Lux children. This lack of consent. this silence. These decades of suffering while the mother’s cells saved her life. And they knew nothing about it.

Texas Biomedical Institute Director and CEO Dr. Larry Schlesinger welcomed families to San Antonio for a conference on medical equity and ethics, paying tribute to them and sharing their I acknowledged the pain.

“What a story. It’s a pleasure to meet you both here in San Antonio, Texas today and what is being said today in this important film about health equity, community, trust and science. seems to be,” he said. “We have made mistakes and there is a great deal of mistrust, especially to those who are underserved and underserved. I think we need to, and I think the community understands that we need to do better.”

Members of the Lux family, like Shirley and David Jr., are now traveling around the country discussing ethical issues such as informed consent. They talk about equitable access to medicine and the achievements of discoveries made using Henrietta’s cells. They have fought for a say in what happens to her cells, and the sequenced genome.

But despite all the injustices that Henrietta and her cell have exposed, Shirley Lax said her late husband David was very proud of her legacy.

“When this book was first published, I think my husband was in China, and he came to visit a gentleman, and he was talking to him, and I had no idea what he was saying. He said he couldn’t, and someone translated the fact that he was grateful to his mother, and the gentleman thanked his mother for his contributions, thanks to the cells of his mother in which he lived. … at that particular time, so it was just great,” she said.

Henrietta Lux couldn’t even imagine all that happened because of her immortal cells.

She was a tobacco farmer in rural Virginia, a homemaker in Baltimore, and a mother who loved to dance and cook for her neighbors. She was neither a doctor nor a scientist. What would her daughter-in-law think of her immortality?

“I think she would be overjoyed just by reading about it in the book and considering the fact that she was someone she wanted to help,” she said. “And she was also someone who wanted to do her service, so her cells helped and served many people.”

and helped them live longer. Her cells live forever.