A ban on ultra-processed foods is not a nanny state issue.It’s Common Sense | Simon Jenkins





IIn April 1994, the CEOs of America’s seven largest tobacco companies were sworn in before a Senate committee to declare that nicotine was a “not addictiveAt the time, it was estimated that 3,000 American children were coaxed into smoking by the above companies every day. Last Monday, the BBC’s Panorama program nearly recreated the scene. British food manufacturer. The product in question is ultra-processed food (UPF). The manufacturer’s denial of the harm these products can cause is as staunch as former tobacco executives, and the consequences can be just as deadly. As the amount of UPF we eat because it rises cancer and Diabetes. Filled with additives and packed with small print on the side of the pack, these foods are: 57% of the UK’s energy intake.this is highest in europe, compared to 14% in France and 13% in Italy.Overweight and obesity affect 63% of adults The UK has the highest proportion in Europe. Currently, such diets are associated not only with diabetes and cancer risks, but also with Cardiovascular disease and dementia. I have four books on the subject in front of me, all of which have just been published and are widely read. Henry Dimbleby’s Ravenous, Chris Van Taleken’s Ultra-processed People, Tim Spector’s Food for Life and Kimberly Wilson’s Unprocessed. About UPF, everyone clearly says the same thing. Epidemiologist Spector is blunt. “This is a time bomb, a disaster, and we’re about to burst into it.” Added to the panorama, four readings and he one funeral. A panoramic chart graphed studies on emulsifiers, sweeteners such as aspartame, and the chemical PBA leaching from plastic containers. In a macabre reenactment around tobacco, the show finds independent research reviewed by the government’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) overwhelmingly alarming, while the evidence gathered on the other side somehow comes from the companies themselves. revealed that it was funded Even more striking was that half of the Toxicology Committee experts who advise the FSA had past or current relationships with food companies. This important committee does not appear to have advocated a ban on food additives in the UK in the last ten years. The panoramic documentary does not address the issue of trans fats, a food ingredient that is now banned in many countries, including the US Food and Drug Administration.Not generally recognized as safeIt’s estimated that 90,000 Americans are averting premature deaths annually thanks to this ban.In 2010, then-British Health Secretary Andrew Lansley rejected those bans. Both he and his special adviser, as disclosed by the press office, I worked for a public relations company ) The closest action the British government has taken on the diet has been modest. tax on sugary drinks It was introduced in 2016 by the David Cameron administration. No matter how skeptical we may be about terminal hysteria, it seems insane to ignore such a blatant failure of preventive care. This is not a nanny state issue. Rather, it is the same as making seat belts mandatory or encouraging smoking in schools. Ultra-processing, or making food last longer or satisfying the desire to eat more, clearly increases the risk of chronic disease. health Treatment in the UK is under serious strain. But aside from avoiding chronic illness altogether, a course of action that might reduce tensions is being challenged by a government that has yielded to the persistence of self-interested lobby groups. Now, in a post-Brexit environment that calls for deregulation, not tightening, everyone is daring. Britain’s health problems are turning from national shame to scandal. These studies show that the shortcomings that separate British and comparable systems in the United Kingdom and abroad are not so much the state of health services, but rather the state of the national diet. If nothing else clarifies this point, it is healthy life expectancy The proportion of poorest people in England deviates farther from the proportion of wealthy people than in most major OECD countries. It also spreads out your intake of ultra-processed foods. We need a massive campaign against ultra-processing. Activists like Jamie Oliver and Henry Dimbleby have been screaming in this wilderness for years. As long as this situation continues, there will be no improvement in the physical and mental health of the population, and no way to help the NHS.

