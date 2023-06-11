whether you can drive together epilepsy Depends on your specific diagnosis, treatment, and state law. epilepsy is a neurological condition that results in seizure. Driving with epilepsy poses some risks because seizures can occur unexpectedly and without warning, causing involuntary behaviors such as loss of consciousness.

This article discusses driving laws by state, how to get and retain a driver’s license if you have epilepsy, and how seizure medications affect driving.

Can people with epilepsy drive?

Driving permissions may change when we receive notifications. Diagnosis of epilepsy. These regulations vary by state, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. Limits typically include:

Absence of seizures for a certain period of time (3 months if short, 1 year if long)

Physician assessment of an individual’s ability to drive safely

Submission of regular medical reports

In some states, you may be able to drive with epilepsy under certain restrictions. For example, you may only be allowed to drive during the day, on your commute, or in an emergency.

If seizures occur only during sleep, do not: loss of consciousnesswarning sign ( auraif you have a sensory experience prior to the seizure), you may be a candidate for a restricted license.

Not being able to drive, or being restricted in driving, is a major challenge for many people, especially those who do not have access to adequate public transportation. For example, a study published in 2019 found that Neuroepidemiology Up to 39% of people with epilepsy were found to be driving illegally.

Obtaining and maintaining an epilepsy license

If you have epilepsy and are applying for a license for the first time, or trying to recover your license, you will have to overcome some extra hurdles. These requirements vary by state.

license

When applying for a license, most states ask about any health conditions that may affect your ability to drive safely. This may include questions as to whether you have ever experienced: loss of consciousness Or spontaneous movement. If you have epilepsy, you must disclose this information when applying for your license.

have epilepsy It doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get a driver’s license. That depends on your state’s regulations and whether you can drive safely without risking injury to yourself or others. States often require a medical examination and a doctor’s report stating that your symptoms are under control and that you are considered safe to drive.

Many states require a period of seizure-free life before you can get a driver’s license. This period varies by state. Ranges are typically 3 months, 6 months, or 1 year. Some states do not have seizure-free periods. Instead, we evaluate applicants on a case-by-case basis.

Consideration and decision process

In most states, the decision to issue a driver’s license is left to the state motor vehicle department or the Secretary of State. In some cases, a state medical advisory board will assess the situation and make a decision. There is usually an appeals process in place in case you disagree with the decision.

In addition, certain qualifiers may favorably influence licensing decisions. For example, in some states, you may be able to get your license sooner, or you may be able to get a limited license or trial period license in the following circumstances:

Seizures do not affect motor control.

Aura is lingering (giving enough warning time to stop driving).

Seizures occur only during sleep.

You have a good driving record.

Your seizures occurred as a result of a medication change.

Reporting obligation law

Not all states require doctors to report epilepsy, but some do. In states where reporting is required, doctors may be fined if they fail to do so. Also, if you cause an accident, you may be sued. States that require reporting include:

California

Delaware

Nevada

new jersey

Oregon

Pennsylvania

The driving force behind mandatory reporting is to keep you and others safe. But reporting is generally a sticky situation. doctor-patient relationship.

In some cases, this can lead to even more dangerous situations. People hide their symptoms from health care workers to prevent reporting, which increases the chances of having a seizure without proper treatment.

personal responsibility

In addition to state requirements, it is important to consider personal liability while driving if you have epilepsy. For example, if you drive without a license against your doctor’s advice, or withhold information about a seizure from the motor vehicle authority, you may be subject to civil or criminal liability.

License maintenance

If you have epilepsy, your state may require annual reporting to maintain your license. This often involves obtaining a note from your health care provider with your seizure history and your doctor’s opinion on whether you can drive safely.

After a certain seizure-free period, most states no longer require continuous reporting to maintain a license. This period is typically 3 to 5 years.

Do Seizure Medications Affect Driving Ability?

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs)A prescription drug that prevents seizures, also called an antiseizure drug or anticonvulsant. AEDs have the following possible side effects that can affect your driving:

vision problems

balance

memory

reaction time

Note

In a 2018 study of more than 29,000 people with epilepsy in Sweden, the authors found that people with epilepsy were about 30% more likely to crash a car than those without. bottom. However, the fatality rate from motor vehicle accidents was less than 0.1%.

The most important finding of this study is that AEDs do not appear to play a significant role in crashes in epileptic patients requiring medical attention.

Other studies have also found no statistically significant difference in driving for people who use AEDs compared to those who do not have seizures.

For example, in the 2021 study, Seizure They assessed the driving performance of people who used AEDs according to the symptoms of epileptic patients and compared them with healthy controls. Researchers found that their driving performance was no different from the control group.

summary

Having epilepsy does not necessarily mean that you cannot drive. Whether you can get a driver’s license depends on state laws and whether the seizure interferes with motor control, whether there are warning signs (premonitions) before the seizure, whether the seizure occurs only at certain times (such as sleep), etc. depends on the factors of

Many states require annual reports from physicians to maintain their license. If you have been seizure-free for a certain period of time, you may be able to omit the reporting obligation.