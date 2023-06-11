65 breast cancer questions to ask your doctor





if you say you have breast cancerit is important to fully understand your symptoms by asking your doctor or other health care provider questions. diagnosetreatment planning options, and what to expect during treatment and recovery. It can be very time-consuming, so it’s a good idea to write down any questions ahead of time and bring them with you to your appointment. Please bring a notepad so you can write down your answers to the questions. If possible, bring a family member or friend to the interview as well. Srdjanns74/Getty Images

This article covers questions to ask after your initial breast cancer diagnosis, before treatment, during treatment, after treatment, before and after surgery, and when all treatment is complete. A cancer care team is made up of different types of health care providers. In addition to, oncologistIf you have breast cancer, the medical institutions where you can consult are as follows. Other members of the care team include physician assistants, nurses, nurses, mental health professionals, nutritionists, social workers, and patient/nurse navigators. Questions to Ask: After Diagnosis If you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, you will want to know more about breast cancer. type of breast cancer, treatment options, and support. If your health care provider suspects you have cancer, they will refer you to an oncologist (a doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating cancer). The first questions you should ask your oncologist are: What type of breast cancer do I have?

Where on earth is it on my chest?

What is stage about my breast cancer? Has it spread to lymph nodes or other parts of the body?

What is hormone receptor status about my cancer?

How can I obtain a copy of the pathology report?

Do I need further testing before treatment?

Should I get a tumor profiling test? Why or why not?

Should I See a Genetic Counselor or Get Tested? genetic test?

What other doctors and providers will I see?

Are there multiple treatment options for my type of cancer?

What treatment plan would you recommend?

What are the benefits, risks, and side effects of the recommended treatments?

How long have you been treated for my type of cancer?

Do I need a second opinion and how? is it safe to do so?

What is prognosis What type and stage of my cancer?

there is any clinical trial Shall we consider it?

Who can help me review insurance coverage for my treatment?

Who can help me if I’m worried about cost?

What mental health support resources are available?

there is any support group Can you recommend? What about genetic testing? Genetic testing can help determine whether your breast cancer or a family history of breast cancer is to blame. Inherited genetic mutationto help guide treatment. Only 5-10% of breast cancers are associated with inherited gene mutations. Questions to ask your doctor about genetic testing include: Should I consider genetic testing or see a genetic counselor?

What are your testing options?

how can i family history Will it affect current and future cancer risk? Questions to ask: Treatment Treatments for breast cancer include the following: surgery, radiation, chemical treatment, hormone therapytargeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Treatments can be given individually or in combination. Treatment options depend on the type of cancer, stage, health status, and other factors. It is important to ask your radiation oncologist, medical oncologist, surgical oncologist, or breast surgeon questions before, during, and after treatment. Before Questions to ask before treatment include: How long in advance should I start treatment?

Where can I get treatment?

How long does each treatment last? How long do I need treatment?

What are the benefits, risks and side effects of this treatment?

How will this treatment affect my daily life? Work life?

Will this treatment cause menopause?

Will this treatment affect my chances of having a child?

How successful has this treatment been for my type of cancer? in the meantime Questions to ask during treatment include: How will I know if treatment is working?

What tests may be needed during treatment?

What side effects should I contact about? Do any require urgent treatment?

Is there anything I can do to help myself feel better during treatment? How to deal with side effects?

Are there any complementary therapies that may help during treatment?

Are there mental health resources available to help me during treatment? rear Questions to ask after treatment include: Are there any post-treatment restrictions? How long will they last?

How can I reduce the risk lymphedema?

Are there any side effects or symptoms after treatment? When should I see a doctor?

Need a follow-up appointment or test?

What if the treatment doesn’t work as expected? Communication method Be sure to ask your healthcare provider how you can contact them or ask questions outside of your scheduled appointment time. Find out if options such as email, patient portal, after-hours service are available and how to access them. Questions to ask: Surgery For most people, surgery is part of breast cancer treatment. Types of surgery include breast-conserving surgery (partial lung resection) To remove the tumor and surrounding tissue, mastectomy To remove the entire breast, breast reconstruction surgeryand removal instructions lymph node. If you are having surgery, there are specific questions to ask your breast surgeon or oncologist before and after surgery. Before Questions to ask before surgery include: How many surgeries have you had like mine? Are you Board Accredited?

Am I a candidate for multiple types of breast surgery?

What are the risks and benefits of the surgery I am a candidate for?

Should the lymph nodes be removed?

Would you recommend sentinel lymph node biopsyWhat are the benefits and risks?

Will my tumor be tested? If so, which test and what can I learn from it?

Is it possible that I will need further treatment after surgery?

When and how will I receive my pathology report?

What will my recovery in the hospital and at home be like?

What will my breasts look like after surgery? What about scars?

Am I a candidate for breast reconstruction? Can I have it at the same time as other surgeries? What is a Patient Advocate? Patient advocates are important resources to help with healthcare decisions, issues, and coordination of care. other types patient advocates include non-profit, for-profit and hospital stakeholders. In addition, private patient advocate Individuals can be hired. rear Questions to ask after surgery include: Were you able to get rid of all the cancer?

Were the lymph nodes removed?

Who will review my pathology report with me?

Do you think you will need more surgery? More treatment?

What symptoms can I expect after surgery and how long should I have them?

What complications or side effects can occur, and if I experience them, when should I see a doctor?

Are there any restrictions? When can normal activities resume? Questions to ask: When all treatments are complete Even after treatment is complete, you will need to make another appointment for a doctor’s appointment. Ask your doctor or other health care provider the following questions: What kind of follow-up or appointment do you need? When and for how long?

Are there any long-term side effects? When should I contact you if I have any problems?

How likely is it that the cancer will come back after treatment?

What if the cancer recurs?

What are the chances of developing another type of cancer after treatment?

is there anything i can do lower my risk Will cancer come back?

Are there any survivor support groups you can recommend?

Are there mental health resources available to support me after treatment? summary Diagnosing breast cancer can be complicated, but it’s important to ask questions at every stage of treatment. We encourage you to write down your questions prior to your medical appointment. Be sure to make a list of questions to ask after the initial diagnosis, during treatment, before and after surgery, and at the end of treatment. Remember, you are the most important member of your medical team. Do not hesitate to ask your doctor or other health care provider questions about your diagnosis, treatment, recovery, or any other concerns. That way, you can make informed decisions about cancer treatment. FAQ

How do you narrow down your questions when you first see an oncologist? During your first visit, you may be able to narrow down your questions about your cancer type, treatment options, prognosis, and more. You can also ask your doctor how to contact you if you have more questions after your initial consultation.



When do doctors determine the stage of breast cancer? The stage of cancer depends on the size of the tumor, whether it has hormone receptors, and whether it has spread. Numbered from 0 to 4. A biopsy (microscopic examination of a tumor sample) is the first confirmation that you have breast cancer. A clinical stage may be assigned preoperatively, which may be updated after surgery and further imaging or examination (pathologic or surgical stage).



What are the questions about invasive breast cancer? Additional questions to ask if you have been diagnosed with invasive breast cancer are: Where in my body has the cancer spread? Do you have experience treating patients with metastatic breast cancer? What is my prognosis? Is there anything I can do to improve it?



Verywell Health uses only high quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts in its articles.read our article editing process Learn more about how we fact-check and keep content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy.





To Cathy Nelson



Cathy Nelson has been a writer and editor covering health and wellness for over 20 years. Her work has been published in print and online in numerous publications, including The Detroit Free Her Press and The Detroit News. Thank you for your feedback! What is your feedback? other



Helpful



report an error





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.verywellhealth.com/questions-to-ask-your-doctor-about-breast-cancer-6826950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos