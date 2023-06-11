Are sugar-free products beneficial to your health? Here are the effects on your body | Health





Most people like sweet snacks, but if you frequently consume foods and drinks that are high in sugar, sugarAdded sugar adds empty calories, can contribute to weight gain, and can also increase the risk of serious illness. health Problems such as diabetes and heart disease. Some people use products called sugar substitutes, also known as artificial sweeteners, because they are sweet like sugar but low in calories. Are sugar-free products good for your health? Find out what artificial sweeteners do to your body here (photo credit: Twitter/pimentotoast) Types of artificial sweeteners Sugar substitutes are found in many types of foods and beverages labeled as sugar-free or diet, including soft drinks, candies, and baked goods, although some sugar substitutes are It is sold alone in bags or other containers and can be added to food or foods. what to drink at home In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sandeep Sonawane, internal medicine consultant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, explaining the types of artificial sweeteners, revealed: sugar alcohol Sorbitol, xylitol, lactitol, mannitol, erythritol, maltitol, etc. are slightly lower in calories than sugar. Sugar alcohols are 25-100% as sweet as sugar.

Saccharin, aspartame, and sucralose have zero calories and taste sweeter than sugar. It is available in tablet and powder form and can be used to sweeten foods. natural sweetener Stevia is a sugar substitute that can be extracted straight from the plant.Zero glycemic index and zero calories Benefits associated with sugar substitutes On the health benefits associated with sugar substitutes, he said: “Sugar substitutes may reduce the risk of tooth decay and cavities. Sugar substitutes also do not increase blood sugar levels and can help control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.” For humans, sugar substitutes can also help with short-term weight management.” Dr. Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, likewise draws on her expertise: These artificial sweeteners provide sweetness without the added calories and carbohydrates found in sugar. While sugar-free products may be beneficial to certain people under certain circumstances, it’s important to consider both the benefits and potential drawbacks. “ According to her, the benefits of sugar-free products are: Weight management: Artificial sweeteners have little to no caloric value, which makes them beneficial for those trying to manage their weight and reduce their calorie intake.

Artificial sweeteners do not have a significant impact on blood sugar levels, so sugar-free products are suitable for diabetics and those who need to monitor their blood sugar levels. Dental health: Sugar is known to cause tooth decay. By consuming sugar-free products, you can reduce your sugar intake and help improve your dental health. Disadvantages and Health Concerns Associated with Sugar Substitutes Dr. Sandeep Sonawane emphasizes several health concerns related to sugar substitutes, stating, “Artificial sweeteners are not recommended for children under the age of two. Consuming large amounts of certain sugar alcohols may , can cause bloating, loose stools, and diarrhea.Beverages with artificial sweeteners are associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.Consuming large amounts of such beverages is likely to make you feel less full. and increased blood sugar and insulin levels are associated with weight gain leading to insulin resistance.” “Diet soda reduces caloric intake, but carbonated drinks can still cause tooth erosion and tooth decay due to the carbonation in soda,” he said. However, because sugar-free beverages provide a sweet taste without any calories, you may find yourself craving sweeter foods and drinks, which can lead to excess calorie intake. Some artificial sweeteners are potentially carcinogenic and not recommended for long-term consumption.” She listed the drawbacks of sugar-free products: Taste preference: Artificial sweeteners often have a different taste than sugar and may not be very appealing to some people. Additionally, some artificial sweeteners can leave an aftertaste.

Since sugar-free products do not contain calories, one might think that consuming large amounts of these products would have no effect. However, overconsumption can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Effects on Gut Health: Some research suggests that artificial sweeteners can adversely affect the balance of gut bacteria and cause digestive problems. However, further studies are needed to fully understand this relationship. “Artificial sweeteners can be a short-term way to help some people reduce their sugar use and lose or manage their weight,” said Dr Sandeep Sonawane. Labeled products can also give the wrong message about processed foods: Snacks labeled as low-sugar or sugar-free may not be the most nutritious choices, usually fruits and vegetables. Whole Foods contain the best nutrients for the body, but artificial sweeteners can help some people enjoy sweetness without the extra calories, and when used in moderation, artificial sweeteners can help. Food can be part of a healthy diet.”

