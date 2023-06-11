What happens inside a woman’s body when she drinks too much alcohol?





What happens in your body when you drink too much alcohol? Here are some of the things that can happen in your body when you drink too much alcohol. The World Obesity Federation warns in a recent report that by 2035, more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese unless urgent steps are taken to curb the rising overweight epidemic. bottom. One of the many reasons behind obesity is lifestyle choices. What you provide your body determines its fate and health. In this article today, we’ll discuss one of the most common causes of obesity: alcohol consumption. Yes, you are right. Alcohol not only damages the liver and other parts of the body, it can also cause serious health problems. talk to TheHealthSite.comDr. Sharwari Dhabadeh Dua, Consulting Physician and Endocrinologist, said, “Excessive and prolonged alcohol consumption is the leading cause of liver disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 70 percent of people worldwide have liver disease. I suffer from ,” he said. Patients suffering from liver damage are mainly diagnosed as those who consume too much alcohol. ” Alcohol and its effects on the body India suffers from health complications related to obesity and overweight. Alcohol alters normal liver morphology, causing fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis. Although alcohol is believed to be a direct hepatotoxicant, not everyone can get hepatotoxicity. alcoholic liver disease (ALD). Multiple factors, including drinking patterns, diet, obesity, and gender, are involved in the development of ALD. People now need to understand what alcohol can do to the body if consumed in the wrong or excessive amount. Here are the effects of excessive alcohol consumption on the body: liver disease Affects Brain Health create a blockage in the heart Increased chance of breast cancer and other cancers high blood pressure Heart disease stroke liver disease, digestive problems Alcohol affects women differently than men “Women are more likely than men to develop alcoholic liver disease. Women develop ALD despite significantly lower alcohol intake. Men are more likely to develop ALD when they drink 14 or more drinks per week, whereas women drink 7 or more drinks per week (20 grams of alcohol or more per day),” said Dr Sawani. Factors such as estrogen, body fat percentage, and alcohol metabolism in women appear to be responsible for this gender-dependent difference. In addition to gender, factors such as obesity, high-fat diet, and drinking patterns such as daily drinking and binge eating also play an important role in causing liver damage. ” Here are some things women should know before overdosing on alcohol. Excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature birth. Excessive alcohol consumption during pregnancy increases the risk of having a baby with a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). Affects the menstrual cycle. It can cause breast cancer. Note: If you have an alcohol problem or an alcohol overdose, take a break and think about what alcohol does to your body after it mixes with your blood. Total Wellness is now just a click away. follow me



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehealthsite.com/fitness/what-happens-inside-a-womans-body-when-they-drink-too-much-alcohol-984307/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos