A healing bench installed by Sudbury, Ontario.cancer survivor





Kimberly Wahamaa Deshen initially thought it was an April Fool’s joke. That day in 2013, she found a lump in her breast. “I’m not kidding,” she said. “It was about the size of a golf ball. My family does not have breast cancer. [I was] At 47, I wasn’t thinking of having a mammogram at that point. ” She consulted a doctor and received news she didn’t want to hear months later. “I was working for Northern Ontario Business and was co-hosting the Women of Influence Awards on my lunch break. On June 6th, 2013 at 2pm, I… was diagnosed with breast cancer.” I understand.” What followed was a biopsy, a lumpectomy, chemotherapy, radiation, and a willingness to help others going through the same thing. Wahamaa Deshen established the Trust Your Bust Foundation through the Northern Cancer Foundation. The fund has raised more than $18,000 for her since she started it in 2013. “Early detection is key,” she says. “I was stage two. She said she wants to encourage people to trust their bodies and follow up if they feel something isn’t right. Through the Foundation, Wahamaa Deshenes was able to work to help others. “You know, one woman in particular was in her 30s and was a single mother like me,” she said. ”[There] There was no breast cancer in her family. Being able to help her financially is such a great way to give back. ” “A place of peace” A few years ago, Coniston Community Garden established a healing garden dedicated to Wahama Deshenes. On the tenth anniversary of her diagnosis, she unveiled a healing bench in her garden. “This is a place where we can sit and pray and have a quiet moment with a beautiful garden that represents every color of every cancer and every disease,” she said. “This is a place of tranquility. A legacy for me. A place where we come together as a community, as a family.” The Northern Cancer Foundation takes note of the work of Wahamaa Dechenes. “The installation of his bench symbolizes her enduring commitment and is a beacon of hope for all,” said Christopher Cacciotti, Community Engagement and Events Expert at the Northern Cancer Foundation. . “Kimberly, we are so grateful for your incredible contribution. Your resilience is truly inspiring.” morning north7:17Sudbury woman who battled breast cancer sets up healing bench to help others After battling breast cancer, Kimberly Wahama-Dashanes decided to set up the Bench of Hope in the Coniston Community Garden’s Healing Garden. She finds healing in nature and this is her way of helping others on their healing journey. She told us about her personal journey.

