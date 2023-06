Spotlight: Table Tennis Used to Treat Parkinson’s Patients

Uncontrollable tremors, muscle stiffness, loss of balance. These are just some of the tell-tale symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. This nervous system disease eventually affects a person’s ability to function and gets worse over time. But one group is trying to help treat this dreaded disease through exercises that may seem surprising. Ping Pong Parkinson is a non-profit organization founded in New York in 2017 as a way to raise awareness about the benefits of table tennis for people with Parkinson’s disease. The goal is to slow the progression of the disease by using games as a form of physical therapy. It is based on the idea of ​​neuroplasticity. It’s the brain’s ability to form new neurons and connections through difficult physical movements. Although drug therapy remains the main treatment for Parkinson’s disease, experts believe that a regular exercise program can also help manage the disease. “It can improve hand-eye coordination and balance,” says Dr. Elana Kurr, a neurologist at Hackensack Medical Center. Mr. Clark is a co-founder of the New Jersey Chapter of the Ping Pong Parkinson Association. “There is a lot of anxiety and self-consciousness about their reduced athletic performance, and this is a fun activity that helps socially engage with like-minded, active people with Parkinson’s disease. .” This jersey group meets every Tuesday at Ready to Golf on River Edge for about two hours. The evening starts with a light warm-up, so to speak, to roll the ball. Then take a table and hone your table tennis skills. The patient is called a “ponger”. Volunteer “hitter”. Volunteers from his team at Fairleigh Dickinson College Tennis attended the game this week. Whether you are an experienced player or a beginner, the sport of table tennis is just fun. For these patients battling the disease, it’s all about learning how to play the game, having fun, and being part of a community united to fight Parkinson’s disease. For more information and to volunteer, please click here. https://www.pingpongparkinson.org/ To contact André Malloch: [email protected]. Thank you for trusting us to provide you with reliable journalism.Please consider supporting us NJ.com with subscription.

