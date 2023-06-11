5 Secrets of Pest Control

When thinking about how to get rid of horse flies, the key is knowing what attracts and repels them, and what your daily habits are.

Then, just like when we're trying to keep flies out of the house or get rid of mosquitoes, it becomes much easier to make our space inhospitable to them.

Not only are these pests annoying, but when bitten by a female horsefly, the pincer-like mouthparts dig into the skin and can cause a sharp, burning pain.

how to get rid of horseflies

Beware of 5 ways to repel horseflies. That way, you’ll be able to avoid pesky bites and ultimately avoid insects and relax in your outdoor space.

1. Know what attracts them

When fighting pesky horseflies, it helps to understand their likes and dislikes. “Flying flies are attracted to movement, carbon dioxide, heat, and shiny objects,” says Scott-Hodges. They also like dark colors.

It’s also worth learning about their behavior throughout the day. For example, we know they tend to bite during the day and hate shade, so hanging out in shaded areas or spending more time in your backyard in the evening could reduce your chances of encountering them. There is a nature.

They also tend to thrive in moist areas such as above-water foliage, so trimming overhanging branches near pools can reduce their chances of breeding on your property.

Scott Hodges has over 24 years of experience in the pest control industry and has held various operational capacities including sales, service and management, and is currently Director of Professional Development at Arrow University for Arrow Exterminators. He holds an Associate Certified Entomologist (ACE) through the American Entomological Society.

2. Make a homemade trap

Logan Cox has had to deal with horse flies in the homes of his clients, and he says that natural home remedies like this homemade trap have worked best.

“You can make a homemade trap using a dark bucket of water and a sweet substance such as molasses or sugar. It’s attracted to you and you get stuck in the water,” he says.

3. Prevent with Essential Oils

"Make a homemade spray by diluting essential oils with water from a spray bottle to reduce the number of flies. Oils such as eucalyptus and peppermint are often said to repel insects," says Dan Bailey. Geranium oil and vinegar are also said to be effective deterrents, and citronella is equally effective.

This spray can be used on skin and clothing and should be reapplied regularly.

4. Try off-the-shelf solutions

Or maybe you want to manage their existence by picking a few products designed for the job. Fly traps and sticky strips are available at your local garden supply store.

“These traps use visual and olfactory cues to effectively attract and trap flies,” says Logan Cox. “You can also look for over-the-counter insecticidal sprays designed specifically for horseflies. Follow the product’s directions carefully and consider talking to a professional if you have any concerns.”

5. Keep them out of your pool

“Flying horses are especially drawn to pools because the surface is shiny and there’s a lot of movement, water, sun and heat,” explains Scott-Hodges. And unfortunately, keeping them away can feel like a never-ending battle.

One thing you can do to reduce the number of horseflies is to keep your property well-drained around it, as they prefer to lay their eggs in low, shallow water. But there may be other breeding grounds nearby, and as Scott-Hodges points out, flies have a much longer life cycle than house flies, surviving for months to a year in the larval stage. As a result, he says, identifying breeding sites can be difficult.

mistakes to avoid

"Some people recommend spraying pesticides extensively around the property in hopes of killing some of the horseflies," says founder Zachary Smith. "But it also kills beneficial insects, so it's generally not a good idea."

Pest control pros say your best bet is to add flyscreen on amazonapply bug repellent regularly, wear long sleeves and have fun with a fly swatter around the pool.

How harmful are horseflies? Why are horsefly stings so painful? A fly’s mouthparts make stings painful, but flies have knife-like mouthparts that actually cut the skin to bleed and drink the blood, says pest control expert Scott. Hodges explains. Mosquitoes and other biting pests have anesthetics in their saliva that temporarily numb the bite site, but flies have no such courtesy. So you can feel the cuts the horseflies make on your skin.

What smell do horseflies hate the most? Citronella, vinegar, eucalyptus, geranium, peppermint, and vinegar are all said to repel gadfly.

A final tip is to strategically place fans around your outdoor seating area or pool to create continuous airflow. This way you can keep things cool and drive away the horseflies as they don’t have strong flight abilities.