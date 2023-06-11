Neuroscience News of the Week: Top 5 Articles of the Week – June 11, 2023





summary: This week's top 5 neuroscience breakthroughs reveal fascinating insights into human cognition, emotion, and physical traits. From potential cures for baldness to new insights into how viral infections trigger neurofusion and cause long-term neurological damage, we break down this week's top neuroscience news stories. sauce: neuroscience news Welcome to our weekly roundup of the top five neuroscience news stories that captivated our readers. Now is the perfect time to catch up on the best research you might be missing. #5 – Alexithymia and Childhood Trauma: Unraveling the Mysterious Connection A new study reveals a disturbing link between various forms of childhood abuse and alexithymia, which is characterized by difficulty understanding and expressing emotions. Credit: Neuroscience News Scrutinizing 78 diverse sources of information and examining 36,141 participants, the study highlighted the effects of emotional and physical neglect and psychological abuse as strong predictors of alexithymia, and found that individual The urgency of customized therapeutic interventions is emphasized to help people successfully navigate social and personal relationships. #4 – Stem Cell Breakthrough: A Potential Cure for Baldness Pioneering research has revealed that age-related stiffness of hair follicle stem cells can impede hair growth. The researchers found a promising clue that enhancing production of the microRNA miR-205 softens these cells and promotes hair growth in both juvenile and adult mice. This finding suggests the possibility of new hair loss treatments that work by manipulating cellular machinery, and to see if locally delivered miR-205 can promote hair growth in humans. preparation for future exams. #3 – Neurosis Amplifies Negative Emotions and Mood Fluctuations In a new study, researchers found that people with heightened neuroticism, a trait that could threaten their mental health, not only coped with the intensification of negative emotions, but also experienced significant mood swings. I have also found that it holds up. Using a unique Bayesian statistical approach, the team analyzed 13 longitudinal datasets to substantiate their results. As a result, people with high levels of neuroticism had more frequent mood swings and experienced stronger self-critical feelings and reactions to external criticism than did people with low levels of neuroticism. was shown. #2 – Unleash Your Mind: The Neuroscience of Meditation and its Impact on Memory The beneficial effects of meditation on memory represent an interesting intersection of ancient wisdom and modern neuroscience. Accumulating evidence suggests that meditation may induce neuroplastic changes in the brain and stimulate structural growth in the hippocampus, a region crucial for memory. In addition to reducing stress, meditation counteracts the negative effects of stress hormones on the brain and indirectly improves memory. Additionally, mindfulness practices have been found to enhance working memory capacity, an important cognitive function. #1 – COVID-19 Causes Brain Cell Fusions, Causing Chronic Neurological Symptoms Recent findings suggest that viruses, including COVID-19, can cause fusion of brain cells, causing dysfunction that contributes to chronic neurological symptoms. discovered. This study sheds new light on how viruses alter nervous system function. This finding provides a plausible explanation for the persistent neurological effects observed in individuals after viral infection, as manifested in 'long-lasting novel coronavirus' cases. Check back daily for the latest news in neuroscience, AI and cognitive science. Have a nice week.

