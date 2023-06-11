TikTok users call berberine ‘nature’s Ozempic’, but is it trendy? | US News

When Savannah Crosby started posting Videos on TikTok She had about 500 followers on using berberine, a dietary supplement for weight loss.

About two months later, Crosby now has over 21,000 customers.

Crosby, 34, of the Sun said, “I am very happy and grateful for the fact that by sharing my experience, I have been able to help other women who are going through the same struggle as me to lose weight. I have feelings,” he said. Antonio works for a property management company.

Crosby’s popularity is part of a larger trend. Available online and at convenience stores, this supplement has been dubbed “Nature’s Ozempic” by people. It is named after a prescription weight loss drug that has also received a great deal of attention. its effectiveness By helping people lose weight.

Ozempic is expensive and hard to come by, so some consumers seem to be turning to berberine instead. On TikTok, Video about supplements It has been viewed more than 92 million times.

However, doctors and nutritionists caution that there is little evidence that berberine actually helps with weight loss, and the long-term effects of berberine use are unknown.

So, they say, berberine may just be the latest weight-loss fad.

“People see a small bullet, something they think might work, and it spreads, grows in size for a short period of time, and then disappears,” says Deborah Cohen, R.D.N. and associate professor. says. She holds a PhD from Rutgers University School of Clinical Preventive Nutrition.

Research shows that berberine is derived from the roots and bark of several plants and has been used as a medicinal herb since ancient times in China. Frontiers in the Journal of Physiology.

Of course, 41.9% of the US population is obese, so weight loss is always a big topic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

@beingsavv on her now viral TikTok. Photo: @beingsavv/TikTok

Crosby came across the article on berberine while doing research to see if insulin resistance could be the reason why he wasn’t losing weight despite eating a healthy diet.

“It let me know something was going on with my body,” Crosby said of the lack of results.

Report published in Clinical Nutrition Espen “Inflammation caused by obesity can exacerbate insulin resistance,” they said, and “berberine has anti-inflammatory properties.”

Crosby said he planned to talk to his doctor about Ozempic, but dropped out of health insurance because of the cost. Even if there are guarantees Many insurance companies don’t pay for drugsit can cost upwards of $900 a month. Good Earl X.

Instead, Crosby paid $24 for three months of berberine.

But Dr. Peter Cohen, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School who has studied the supplement, said it “isn’t comparable to Ozempic in any way.”

Cohen said there is significant evidence that Ozempic not only leads to weight loss, but also reduces the risk of health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

a new england journal medicine The study, which included approximately 2,000 obese patients, found that those who took Ozempic and changed their lifestyle lost 15% of their body weight in 68 weeks.

According to one researcher, berberine studies generally last only one to three months, involve fewer than 70 participants, and usually do not measure effects on weight. Reviews published in magazines Clinical Nutrition Espen.

Skip past newsletter promotions Start your day with top US news and must-reads from all the Guardian newspapers of the day ","newsletterId":"us-morning-newsletter","successDescription":"We'll send you First Thing every weekday"}" clientOnly> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion

“Obesity is a chronic disease, and three months is a very short amount of time. In order to know if there’s really any lasting effects, the studies need to be much, much longer,” said Deborah Cohen.

Even if studies did have a bigger sample size and longer duration, people would not necessarily be able to purchase the same berberine used in the research because it’s a supplement rather than a pharmaceutical drug, said Cohen.

While the Food and Drug Administration closely monitors prescription drugs, the agency provides little scrutiny over dietary supplements, so “companies put whatever amount” of berberine “they want into the products, and no one is checking to make sure that the amount is accurately listed on the label”, Pieter Cohen said.

People on TikTok are also discussing the comparisons between berberine and metformin, a drug used to treat high blood sugar in people with diabetes. Like metformin, berberine reduced insulin resistance when it was tested in obese rats; though further studies are needed to evaluate the impact of berberine on people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study in the journal Metabolism.

Renee Carthan, a high school Spanish teacher in Lake Charles, Louisiana, turned to berberine in October 2022 after gaining “about 65lbs” in one year. She didn’t want to take Ozempic because she had tried a different prescription weight loss medication that ultimately wasn’t effective and she didn’t like how it made her feel.

She also didn’t want to worsen an earlier shortage of Ozempic, which is also a diabetes medication, and potentially make it more difficult for people like her father, who has type 2 diabetes, to obtain the medicine. (There is no longer a shortage of the drug, Reuters reported in March.)

Her doctor told her about vitamins and supplements that could help her lose weight. In October, she started taking vitamin D, magnesium and berberine supplements and continued to exercise. She weighed 212lbs; now she weighs 184, she said.

“I feel great,” she said. “It’s a full-circle thing. I have more energy, which makes me want to work out more. It’s helped my confidence.”

Despite such stories of weight loss, physicians and dieticians remain concerned because they say they don’t know the long-term effects of using berberine.

Scientists still don’t know if the weight loss will last or if the weight loss from berberine is safe, Cohen said.

Crosby, the TikTok influencer, has lost 8lbs in eight weeks, she said. Her clothes fit her differently and she has less of an appetite.

She has received comments from people on social media who also have seen the scale finally moving. Others have said they experienced headaches, bloating and vomiting on the supplement. For anyone who’s interested in berberine, Crosby advises people to talk with their doctor.

“Don’t just start taking things because they become very popular,” she said. “I wish [berberine] We may be able to help everyone, but clearly we need to be careful and remind ourselves that we may not. "