Health
These are the plants that keep mosquitoes out of the garden
Pools, picnics and parks are synonymous. summer, but so are mosquitoes. Not only do vampires bother you and your family, they also spread diseases such as the West Nile virus. Filaria. Keeping bloodsuckers at bay without applying scent repellents may be as simple as planting a few flowers or herbs in your garden.
FOX 26 Houston Reporter Ruben Dominguez Head to the nursery to find a safe and natural way to get through the summer. He said there would be showers in the summer, heat Let summer be a “mosquito apocalypse”.
plants that repel mosquitoes
Similar to the citronella candles that many people use on their outdoor tables, mosquitoes don’t like the scent of the citronella plant (also known as scented geranium).
“Put it on your patio or plant it in your landscape to help keep mosquitoes out,” says Jennifer Kotecki. Cornelius Nursery School said Dominguez. “They don’t like strong, fragrant scents like lemon.”
She also recommends herbs that do the double duty of keeping mosquitoes in your garden away and adding flavor to your dinner plates. Mosquitoes don’t like the scent of rosemary and basil. Planting onions, garlic, and chives produces an odor that mosquitoes don’t like. Orkin.
Lemongrass, citronella grass, bee balm, catnip, and lavender also have strong scents that mosquitoes don’t want to approach, Kotecki and Orkin said. If you rub the flowers and leaves with your hands, the scent will spread even more.
“We have French marigolds,” advises Kotecki if you’re looking for flowering plants. “Mosquitoes don’t like the smell of marigolds, so adding marigolds is nice.”
Add a little incense to the mix
Kotecki recommends placing incense sticks, like the Skeeter Screen, on the plants around your patio. The scent of lemongrass and geranium oil, which are active ingredients, keep insects away.
“It lasts up to four hours, so put it in a vase or combine containers,” she said. “Adding this to both sides of the patio will keep it burning for up to four hours, covering the entire area and creating a fly-proof zone.”
Remedies against mosquito breeding in standing water
Always remove standing water around your garden where mosquitoes lay their eggs. However, bird baths and rain barrels rely on standing water. Kotecki said, “Put the Mosquito Dunk in the container.” The active ingredient is bacilli that are naturally present in soil. Washington Department of Health.
“And that donut just disintegrates over time,” says Kotecki. “Once the mosquito larvae hatch, they eat them and die. This is safe for children, pets, other birds and wildlife. The only harm is the mosquito.”
effective essential oils
” National Library of Medicine. Oils need to be applied more often than chemical repellents and can irritate sensitive skin.
According to one study, citronella essential oil, patchouli and clove essential oils repel pests.another study Suggested using peppermint oil, geranium oil and thyme oil to prevent bites.
of EPA are aware of several skin repellents that contain essential oils as active ingredients. The agency found catnip oil, citronella oil, and lemon eucalyptus oil to be effective.
