Long-term novel coronavirus research looks ‘on the iceberg’





Madison, Wisconsin (WMTV) – A study funded by the National Institutes of Health has published findings on a long-running new coronavirus, but doctors in the Madison area say the results are linked to the virus and some patients. It has just scratched the surface of its long-term effects on “Well, I think this helps define the duration of COVID-19,” said Dr. David Ottenbaker, Regional Vice President, Outpatient Clinical Programs at SSM Health. of Research results announced at the end of May This involved collecting data for approximately 10,000 participants over six months, an effort coordinated through Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (or RECOVER). The effort will receive more than $1.15 billion in government funding over the next four years. Researchers identified several data points about the novel coronavirus over time. “What we’re doing now is that the disease appears to be more prevalent in people who were unvaccinated when they had it and even before Omicron,” Dr. Ottenbaker said. Stated. “Symptoms vary from patient to patient. It can be anything from heart palpitations, foggy head, fatigue to digestive symptoms. It covers virtually every organ system in the body.” Dr. Ottenbaker said that long-term COVID-19 patients have symptoms lasting more than six months. Studies have reported that an estimated 10% of US adults infected with the virus have long-term COVID-19. The study identified 12 symptoms that best differentiated patients with long-term COVID-19 from those without, including chronic cough, fatigue, and brain fog. Participants were given a score based on a combination of symptoms. However, it is noted that more than 30 symptoms were identified among the participants. Dr. Ottenbaker said that despite the new information from the study and the identification of some symptoms, the treatment of patients has not yet changed and if symptoms are found they are still based on certain criteria. He added that he would be treated. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is still the best defense for people with long-term COVID-19, he said. “Keep in touch with your health care professional so that you continue to be monitored and hopefully have early symptoms,” Dr. Ottenbaker said. He said the study is just “looking at the iceberg” and that there is still much to learn. Questions such as how long symptoms will last, whether they will show up in other people, and how long it will take to really get to grips with the virus are still unanswered, he said. click here Download the NBC15 News App or the NBC15 First Alert Weather App. Copyright 2023 WMTV. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc15.com/2023/06/12/study-long-covid-is-looking-top-iceberg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

