Limiting Pandemics as Cancer Diagnosis Significantly Declines





Pandemic regulations have significantly reduced breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer diagnoses, melanomaAccording to a new Alberta study published in CMJMore (Journal of the Canadian Medical Association) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.221512. Dr. Darren Brenner, an epidemiologist in Calgary, Alberta and associate professor at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School, said, “The drastic and unprecedented measures that were put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta were: has had an unavoidable impact on cancer treatment.” Doctor of Medicine with co-author. “When other surgeries were delayed or canceled, prevention and diagnostic services were drastically curtailed, even as cancer treatments and emergency surgeries were prioritized.” The study compared survival rates in three groups of patients (1) diagnosed between January 16, 2018 and March 15, 2019; (2) March 16, 2019 and March 15, 2020. The researchers divided Phase 3 into a “state of emergency” (SOE) phase (March 16 to June 15, 2020) and a post-SOE phase (June 16 to June 15, 2020). December 15, 2020). Researchers see significant reductions in new diagnoses for some cancer types during SOE: 43% (melanoma), 36% (colorectal and prostate), 33% (breast) reductions bottom. In the post-SOE stage, the number of diagnoses increased by 9%, 8%, and 10% per month, respectively. Other cancers, such as bladder, kidney, lung, and cervical cancers, did not see a decrease in diagnoses during this period. “Our findings show that the decline in early breast and colorectal cancer diagnoses is the greatest, as the first wave of pandemic-related restrictions in Alberta has reduced screening services, resulting in fewer asymptomatic people being diagnosed. suggests that it was slower than usual,” writes the authors. “These results highlight the importance of screening services in reducing terminal cancer diagnoses.” Patients with colorectal cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosed during the 2020 pandemic had a lower one-year survival rate than those diagnosed in 2018. By December 2020, diagnosis rates had returned to levels close to pre-SOE levels. This finding is consistent with studies in the UK, US, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and other parts of Canada. Ontario saw a 34% drop in new cancer diagnoses in April 2020, while Manitoba saw a 23% drop over the same period. Quebec experienced an estimated 15% decline in the first year of the pandemic. To mitigate the long-term impact of the pandemic on cancer outcomes, cancer care needs to be more efficient and more capable, the authors conclude. sauce: Journal of the Canadian Medical Association Reference magazine: Lord, E. other. (2023) Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer diagnosis, staging, and survival in Alberta. Canadian Medical Association Journal. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.221512.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230612/Pandemic-restrictions-associated-with-a-significant-drop-in-cancer-diagnoses.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos