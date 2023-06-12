Are artificial sweeteners really a healthy alternative to sugar?





Regular consumption of artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of various diseases Artificial sweeteners have become widely used in recent years as sugar substitutes, primarily for the purpose of reducing calorie intake and weight loss. However, there is debate about their safety and whether they may be worse than sugar for your health. Artificial sweeteners are chemical compounds manufactured synthetically to obtain sweetness without providing calories. Some of the most common artificial sweeteners include aspartame, saccharin, sucralose, and neotame. To better understand how these sweeteners affect our health, let’s discuss the different effects of consuming artificial sweeteners. 9 ways artificial sweeteners are bad for your health: 1. Increased desire Because artificial sweeteners are much sweeter than sugar, they can trick your brain into thinking you’re consuming more calories than you actually are. This increases hunger and cravings, which can lead to overeating and weight gain. 2. Negative effects on gut health One concern with artificial sweeteners is their potential impact on gut health. Recent studies have shown that they alter the composition of gut bacteria and can lead to glucose intolerance and obesity. A study in mice showed that artificial sweeteners disrupted the gut flora and increased blood sugar levels in mice. 3. Association with cancer Artificial sweeteners have been approved by the government, but there are concerns about their association with cancer. Studies have shown that some artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of certain types of cancer, but the evidence is inconclusive. 4. Increased risk of type 2 diabetes Artificial sweeteners are also associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One study found that consumption of diet sodas containing artificial sweeteners was associated with the development of type 2 diabetes in overweight or obese people. It is partly possible that artificial sweeteners cause glucose intolerance, a precursor to diabetes. 5. Increased acidity Artificial sweeteners can make your body acidic and lead to several health problems such as osteoporosis, joint pain, and even kidney damage. 6. Effects on the brain There are studies suggesting that artificial sweeteners can adversely affect the brain. Studies have shown that consuming artificial sweeteners can alter the brain’s reward centers, increasing cravings for sweet foods. 7. Hidden Calories Artificial sweeteners may have zero calories, but products containing them often contain additional calories from other ingredients, which can contribute to weight gain. 8. Presence of processed foods Many processed foods contain artificial sweeteners, so it can be difficult to avoid them completely, even for people with dietary restrictions. 9. Effects on Taste Buds Regular consumption of artificial sweeteners desensitizes the taste buds, making it difficult to enjoy natural sweetness and making artificial sweeteners more and more desirable. Bottom line, artificial sweeteners may not be as safe as once thought. They are associated with various potential health problems. While more research is needed to fully understand the effects of artificial sweeteners on our health, it is clear that they should be consumed in moderation to avoid potential adverse effects. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, is for general information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. For more information, always consult a specialist or your doctor. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

