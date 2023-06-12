Fewer people diagnosed with HIV in Singapore





SINGAPORE – The number of people diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in Singapore declined for the third consecutive year. A total of 202 people, 187 men and 15 women, will be diagnosed with HIV in 2022, down from 250 in 2021. That’s less than half the highest number recorded here (469 in 2012). Just over half of the 2022 cases were discovered late. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that 53% of newly reported cases were discovered during the course of treatment, usually in the late stages of HIV infection, while 17% were discovered during self-initiated screening and were prone to infection. said there is. Early stages of infection. Diagnosed and treated in the early stages of the disease It has a good chance of completing a normal lifespan. The government subsidizes treatment costs for Singaporeans and permanent residents. People who suspect they may have been infected can be tested at most general clinics, general hospitals, and hospitals. More information about the disease and where to get tested can be found at: go.gov.sg/preventiv In Singapore, nearly 7,000 people are living with the disease out of a total of 9,331 people diagnosed with the disease since 1985. Of those, 2,362 have died, including 107 in 2022. About half of the infections diagnosed in 2022 occurred through homosexual intercourse, and more than a third through heterosexual intercourse. The rest were bisexual, needle-infected, or of unknown origin. Among those diagnosed in 2022 were three boys and one girl aged 15 to 19. The Ministry of Health advised: “The most effective way to prevent HIV transmission is to remain loyal to your spouse/partner and avoid casual sex or sex with sex workers. Those who engage in high-risk sexual practices, such as those engaged in commercial sex, are strongly encouraged to use condoms to reduce the risk of HIV infection and other sexually transmitted diseases.” In the first five months of 2023, 94 people have been diagnosed with HIV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/fewer-people-here-getting-diagnosed-with-hiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos