Vaccine without a needle?Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas think it might just take a breather

Many people fear the idea of ​​vaccines because of needles, but researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas are working on an alternative, pushing the vaccine into the skin with a puff of air.principal investigator Dr. Jeremiah GassensmithAn associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas at Dallas explains to KERA’s Sam Baker how the injector works.

Conceptually, it’s very simple. Air is blown into the skin to force microscopic particles, which contain therapeutic agents. We have mainly focused on using it for vaccine delivery.

What we’re using is called an organometallic framework, a new kind of material that makes vaccines very thermally stable. It can be stored outside the refrigerator. This is a really big benefit. This eliminates the need for refrigeration, resulting in significant savings in transportation, storage, and manufacturing costs.

I know you don’t use needles, but you’re still injecting something into your skin here. Doesn’t it hurt at all?

No, not really. I shot myself with this and it feels like I got shot with a nerf bullet. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t hurt at all. You can feel it. It’s nothing like a secret. you got hit by it. You know, like when a kid or something gets hit by a nerf bullet, there’s some sort of feeling or something.

But it doesn’t hurt.

no.

What prompted this thought?

The idea actually came about during the pandemic. Like everyone else, I was bored at home in the early stages of the pandemic and knew I would eventually need some kind of vaccine. And eventually I learned that it was probably going to be something that required an injection. And I was pretty sure people would be excited about it in their own way.

Then I realized that there is a company called Mcmaster Kerr They are still taking orders and shipping relatively quickly. So I made this at home. Of course, I didn’t have a lab, so I was mostly shooting things like table salt.

Eventually everything opened up. I could go back if I had anything COVID related. I gave it to a student and together with her we developed it essentially as a fairly easy to use vaccine delivery system.

I understand that this idea of ​​air injectors is not entirely new.

Well, veterans are probably familiar with these devices that shoot jets of air to force liquids into the skin. And it basically works the same as an electric washer. It’s a very fast stream of fluid that enters the skin.

One of the reasons they’re actually in the military and really no longer use it on people anywhere is because the liquid they shoot gets into their skin. But skin is not a sponge. It can only hold that much liquid. And some of that liquid can come back and cause hepatitis on the tips of the jet syringes they use.

At the time, the idea of ​​using water as a carrier had a lot of cross-contamination risks, as you know. Plus it hurts.

But for people who are absolutely terrified of needles, do you think this is enough to make them a little more relaxed about accepting vaccines?

I think this is a start, and in principle it’s easy enough to do at home. This is one of the advantages because vaccines, insulin and other similar drugs should not be injected intravenously. You just inject it into your muscle or skin right now, but this can be safely automated in several ways.

You can design an auto-injector. Basically, you just press it against your skin and press a button to inject it exactly where you need it. This is a kind of delivery technique that is very useful in case of a large-scale disaster, when there are no skilled people around to use needles, only people who can press a button are needed.

