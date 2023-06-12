Health
Vaccine without a needle?Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas think it might just take a breather
Many people fear the idea of vaccines because of needles, but researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas are working on an alternative, pushing the vaccine into the skin with a puff of air.principal investigator Dr. Jeremiah GassensmithAn associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas at Dallas explains to KERA’s Sam Baker how the injector works.
Conceptually, it’s very simple. Air is blown into the skin to force microscopic particles, which contain therapeutic agents. We have mainly focused on using it for vaccine delivery.
What we’re using is called an organometallic framework, a new kind of material that makes vaccines very thermally stable. It can be stored outside the refrigerator. This is a really big benefit. This eliminates the need for refrigeration, resulting in significant savings in transportation, storage, and manufacturing costs.
I know you don’t use needles, but you’re still injecting something into your skin here. Doesn’t it hurt at all?
No, not really. I shot myself with this and it feels like I got shot with a nerf bullet. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t hurt at all. You can feel it. It’s nothing like a secret. you got hit by it. You know, like when a kid or something gets hit by a nerf bullet, there’s some sort of feeling or something.
But it doesn’t hurt.
no.
What prompted this thought?
The idea actually came about during the pandemic. Like everyone else, I was bored at home in the early stages of the pandemic and knew I would eventually need some kind of vaccine. And eventually I learned that it was probably going to be something that required an injection. And I was pretty sure people would be excited about it in their own way.
Then I realized that there is a company called Mcmaster Kerr They are still taking orders and shipping relatively quickly. So I made this at home. Of course, I didn’t have a lab, so I was mostly shooting things like table salt.
Eventually everything opened up. I could go back if I had anything COVID related. I gave it to a student and together with her we developed it essentially as a fairly easy to use vaccine delivery system.
I understand that this idea of air injectors is not entirely new.
Well, veterans are probably familiar with these devices that shoot jets of air to force liquids into the skin. And it basically works the same as an electric washer. It’s a very fast stream of fluid that enters the skin.
One of the reasons they’re actually in the military and really no longer use it on people anywhere is because the liquid they shoot gets into their skin. But skin is not a sponge. It can only hold that much liquid. And some of that liquid can come back and cause hepatitis on the tips of the jet syringes they use.
At the time, the idea of using water as a carrier had a lot of cross-contamination risks, as you know. Plus it hurts.
But for people who are absolutely terrified of needles, do you think this is enough to make them a little more relaxed about accepting vaccines?
I think this is a start, and in principle it’s easy enough to do at home. This is one of the advantages because vaccines, insulin and other similar drugs should not be injected intravenously. You just inject it into your muscle or skin right now, but this can be safely automated in several ways.
You can design an auto-injector. Basically, you just press it against your skin and press a button to inject it exactly where you need it. This is a kind of delivery technique that is very useful in case of a large-scale disaster, when there are no skilled people around to use needles, only people who can press a button are needed.
Means:
Are you afraid of needles?A puff of air could deliver the next vaccine
Carrier gas triggers controlled ballistic delivery of DNA and protein therapeutics from metal-organic frameworks
|
Sources
2/ https://www.keranews.org/health-wellness/2023-06-12/vaccines-without-needles-ut-dallas-researchers-think-it-may-only-take-a-puff-of-air
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- See special counsel Jack Smith’s statement on Trump’s indictment
- Vaccine without a needle?Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas think it might just take a breather
- Sir Rod Stewart’s wife forbade him from being friends with Donald Trump
- Opinion: Music provides the melody of our lives, brings people together
- Tennis: how are Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian stars doing on the court?
- Stock market today: Global stocks are mostly up as investors await Fed policy decision and price data
- NPR Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has died at the age of 86.
- Fewer people diagnosed with HIV in Singapore
- Israeli opposition leader claims Netanyahu tried to get him to accept tax breaks for Hollywood mogul
- Jennifer Lopez’s printed maxi dress is an ideal look for the heat wave
- Interested in working at Google? How to apply
- Joint Report – Syria/Turkey Earthquake: Widespread and Repeated Violations During and After the Humanitarian Response