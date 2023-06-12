Health
Cancer diagnoses in Alberta plummeted early in pandemic, Calgary study finds
A new study from the University of Calgary shows that detections of some cancers plummeted during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, and hundreds of diagnoses may have been missed. That’s when the health system scrambled to respond as testing services were scaled back to deal with the deadly new pathogen.
This research Journal of the Canadian Medical AssociationWe looked at the 10 most common cancers and diagnostic trends from January 2018 to December 2020.
“The unprecedented and wide-ranging measures that have been taken have had an inevitable impact on cancer care,” the study authors wrote.
A total of 42,862 diagnoses were analyzed. Researchers found a dramatic drop in the identification of four major cancers as the state began its fight against COVID-19.
The study showed a 43 percent drop in melanoma diagnoses in the three months since Alberta’s public health emergency was declared in mid-March 2020.
Colorectal and prostate cancer detections decreased by 36%, and breast cancer diagnoses decreased by 33%.
“We actually observed the largest reduction we’ve seen in early-stage cancer,” said Darren Brenner, the study’s lead author.
“Most of it could be related to disruptions in organized testing programs and related diagnostic activities, which could also lead to difficulties accessing primary care services and reduced in-person appointments.”
Early in the pandemic, aggressive chemotherapy and emergency surgery were prioritized, while some cancer services, such as non-emergency surgery and screening programs for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer, were delayed, the study found. or was suspended.
Brenner, an associate professor in the Department of Oncology and Community Health Sciences at the University of Calgary, said it had no effect on some cancers, including bladder, kidney and lung cancer.
That’s probably because there is no asymptomatic screening program for them and efforts have been made to keep them on treatment for late-stage cancer, he said.
Nearly 1,500 cases may have been missed
From March to December 2020, 1,455 diagnoses of the four affected cancers may have been missed, including 350 breast and colorectal cancers, according to the research team’s modeling. 398, 484 prostate cancer, and 223 melanoma.
These cancers can be detected before symptoms appear through screening programs.
“These data demonstrate that cancer screening is effective in detecting early cancer,” Brenner said.
“If you can catch cancer early, you have a better outcome overall.”
The study found that the situation improved month by month, and by the end of 2020 cancer diagnoses had returned to expected levels.
The researchers noted that similar trends have been recorded in other regions such as the United Kingdom, the United States and Ontario and Manitoba.
National data from Statistics Canada show the following incidence rates: New cancer cases fell It decreased by 12.3% in 2020 compared to the last 5 years.
Patient impact
Cancer treatment advocates are not surprised by the findings.
“We’ve heard quite a few voices from people suffering from cancer across Canada,” said Angeline Webb, senior manager of advocacy for the Canadian Cancer Society.
“They were frightened and frustrated and felt forgotten.”
Edmonton-based Webb worries about the long-term consequences of a delayed or missed diagnosis.
“We know that delays, delays and long waits can seriously affect cancer treatment outcomes,” she said.
”[It] It may increase the chance of death. As such, it can have long-lasting effects not only on people living with cancer, but also on families, caregivers, and the entire community. ”
The study includes preliminary findings showing that patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and uterine cancer in 2020 have lower survival rates than those diagnosed earlier. ing.
But Brenner cautions that more research is needed to confirm the trend.
“It is too early to say specifically whether the emergency will have long-term consequences. These are very short-term and need to be considered.”
Brenner, meanwhile, believes there are lessons to be learned about cancer care to prepare for future pandemics.
“Finding ways to keep people in these testing programs during times of disruption will be very important,” he said.
“And in case something like this happens again, we are now ready to try to understand the trend and adjust our program to keep it going rather than closing it.”
