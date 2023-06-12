Are you more likely to have a serious heart attack on Monday?





There has been an alarming increase in the incidence of heart attacks in recent years. This worrying trend can be attributed to a variety of factors, including sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating patterns, high levels of stress, smoking, obesity, and pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension and chronic diseases. increase. Diabetes. We know heart attacks are more likely to occur early in the morning, but are more severe heart attacks more common on Mondays?

Researchers from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust in Ireland and the Royal College of Surgeons used data from 10,528 patients across Ireland who were admitted to hospital with the most severe types of infections between 2013 and 2018. analyzed. heart attack. They found that severe heart attacks were more likely to occur early in the week than at any other time.

But what is a severe heart attack? This is known as ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and occurs when a major coronary artery is completely blocked. The study, presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester, England, found that the incidence of STEMI heart attacks surged at the beginning of the working week and peaked on Mondays.

“While this study adds evidence for the timing of particularly severe heart attacks, it remains to be determined why certain days of the week increase the likelihood of heart attacks,” said medical director of the British Heart Foundation. One professor Naresh Samani said:quoted as a statement of PTI. “That might help doctors understand better.” this deadly state That way, more lives can be saved in the future. ” Weekly and seasonal variations have been observed in heart attacks, with sudden death occurring more frequently on Mondays (Source: Getty Images) Jack Laffan, who led the study at the Belfast Health and Social Welfare Trust, added that the researchers found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the work week and the incidence of STEMI. “This has been described before, but remains curious. The cause is likely multifactorial, but based on what we know from previous studies, we believe that circadian factors It’s a reasonable guess,” he said. Dr. Sanjay Chu, deputy director of cardiology at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, said based on the study, the prevalence of heart attacks on Mondays is basically due to binge eating and drinking. alcohol Extravagant meals and parties and the stress of starting the week. “Days of the week may vary in different cultures and societies. Delhi-NCR, more heart attacks on Saturday nights or early Sunday mornings. What we do know is that it’s the time when heart attacks and strokes are most likely to occur due to circadian rhythms associated with increased blood pressure, heart rate, platelet aggregation and tendency to clot. ” Dr. Chu added that heart attack and stroke are multifactorial and influenced by the incidence of diabetes, hypertension, physical inactivity, smoking and tobacco abuse. stressage and gender. Dr Ritwik Raj Buyan, Director of Adult Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute, Ocra Road, New Delhi, said weekly and seasonal variations have been observed in heart attacks and the incidence of sudden death. added that it was higher than Monday and winter. Other days of the week and seasons respectively. “The week-to-week variability in Monday’s increase has not yet been convincingly explained, nor has the magnitude of the impact been fully explained,” he said, sharing some hypothetical reasons for this variability. . * Increased stress on Mondays at work

*Drinking alcohol on weekends (because excessive consumption can cause arrhythmia and thrombosis)

* Data registration error 📣 Follow us for more lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

