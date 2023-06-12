Health
ALS progression may be slowed by Parkinson’s drug ropinirole
Early treatment with ropinirole used to treat Parkinson’s diseasewhich may slow disease progression amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) patients, according to recently published data from a phase 1/2 trial.
Patients who received treatment showed slower functional decline and slower disease progression than those who started treatment six months later.
“In this trial we have proved that: [ropinirole] It is safe to use in people with ALS and may have some therapeutic benefit, but more research is needed to confirm its efficacy, and we are currently planning a Phase 3 trial for the near future. said physiologist Hideyuki Okano, MD. The lead author of the study, a professor at Keio University School of Medicine, said: news release.
the study, “Phase 1/2a clinical trial in ALS with drug candidate ropinirole identified in iPSC drug discovery]was published. cell stem cell.
Sold under the brand name refill, ropinirole is approved for the treatment of motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease. This mimics the activity of the neuro-signaling chemical molecule dopamine in the brain.
researcher recognized Ropinirole may inhibit ALS-associated cell damage in patient-derived motor neurons, nerve cells that are gradually lost in ALS. This suggests that this treatment may benefit people with this disease.
To investigate, the researchers ROPALS Phase 1/2 study (UMIN000034954) In 2018, 20 adults enrolled. Sporadic ALS At a single center in Japan. Patients began to show their first symptoms about 2 years before enrollment.
slows progression of ALS disease
Participants were randomized to receive ropinirole 2 to 16 mg (n = 13) or placebo (n = 7) once daily for 24 weeks, or approximately six months. Seventeen participants then entered an open-label extension phase, all of which continued on ropinirole for up to 6 additional months. Seven of hers in the ropinirole group and one of hers originally assigned to the placebo group completed her one year.
There were no study discontinuations related to side effects and the treatment was found to be generally safe and well tolerated. Common side effects associated with ropinirole during the main study included constipation (61.5%), nausea (38.5%), drowsiness (30.8%) and headache (23.1%).
The ropinirole-treated group had significantly higher levels of daily physical activity than the placebo group, as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), although both groups had similar rates of functional decline. rice field.
However, differences between groups began to emerge during the extension phase, with the group starting on ropinirole showing a greater delay in ALSFRS-R decline compared to the group receiving placebo initially. . The early initiator had a mean 7.64 point decrease in his ALSFRS-R score during the main trial and extension periods. This was significantly less than the 17.51 points lost by patients who started treatment after 6 months.
Results were similar when ropinirole-treated patients were compared with a matched external group from an untreated ALS patient registry.
Other measures of disease severity, such as pulmonary function, muscle strength, and composite measures of decline and survival, tended to favor ropinirole over placebo.
These functional benefits were associated with an approximately two-fold reduction in the risk of disease progression. The time to reach a specific disease progression event or die was also significantly increased by an average of 27.9 weeks, or just over 6 months.
Prediction of therapeutic response in vitro
To learn more about ropinirole’s mechanisms in ALS, the researchers used stem cells taken from participants to grow motor neurons in the lab. They found that motor neurons from ALS patients displayed distinct differences from cells from healthy humans, some of which could be normalized by ropinirole.
Specifically, it normalized the length of nerve cell projections (neurites), which is reduced in ALS, and reduced the activity of a gene related to cholesterol synthesis, which is also abnormal in ALS.
Still, “the exact mechanism of action of ropinirole in ALS requires further study,” the researchers wrote.
Cells from patients who responded best to treatment in clinical trials showed the greatest change to ropinirole in the lab.
“We found a very significant correlation between the patient’s clinical response and the motor neuron response,” said Keio University neurologist and lead author of the study. Satoru Morimoto, M.D., said. “Patients whose motor neurons strongly responded to ropinirole in vitro [in the lab] Patients treated with ropinirole had much slower clinical disease progression, whereas suboptimal responders had much more rapid disease progression despite taking ropinirole. ”
Levels of molecules called lipid peroxides, which are involved in the metabolism of fats such as cholesterol, have been found to be excellent biomarkers for estimating the efficacy of ropinirole in patients and clinical studies.
The results of this study not only support the potential utility of repurposing ropinirole for ALS, but also allow patient-derived cell models to explore mechanisms and predict which patients will be most likely to respond to treatment. It also shows that it can complement research, the researchers said.
They attributed the small sample size, the inclusion of mainly early-stage ALS patients in the participants, and the high dropout rate in the extension phase to the COVID-19 pandemic. , noted that the ability to interpret the data was limited.
