How can I get the miracle acid reflux medicine here in the US? People’s Pharmacy
Dear People Pharmacy: During my visit to Italy, I had the dreaded reflux esophagitis. The doctor prescribed an internal medicine called Riopan, which I took before going to bed. It worked very well. It is said that it can be taken indefinitely without worrying about side effects.
Is this medicine available in the US by prescription or over the counter? This is the best medicine I have taken for this problem.
A. Riopan is a traditional antacid originally developed in Germany. Known by the generic name magaldrate, it contains a combination of aluminum hydroxide and magnesium hydroxide.
Although Magaldrate is no longer available in the US, it has the same basic ingredients as well-known over-the-counter antacids such as DiGel, Gelusil, Maalox and Mylanta.
For more information on controlling heartburn and other gastrointestinal problems, see our e-guide to overcoming digestive disorders.This online resource is[Health eGuides]Available from the tab. www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Dear People Pharmacy: Since I started taking pregabalin, I have lost my memory. is this a side effect? I used to remember everything, but this puzzles me.
A. A review of the official prescribing information for Pregabalin (Lyrica) found that the most common side effects were dizziness and drowsiness. Other side effects that have been reported in clinical trials include “abnormal thinking”, amnesia, confusion, and memory problems.
One study reported that while drugs such as pregabalin and gabapentin (neurontin) are widely used, “there is little data available about the effects of these drugs on cognitive functions such as learning and memory.” Research in Pharmaceutical Sciences, June 2017). Other readers have also complained of memory loss while taking pregabalin.
You should discuss this issue with your prescriber. If you consider stopping this drug, be sure to ask your doctor for a gradual weight loss plan. Stopping abruptly can cause unpleasant side effects.
Dear People Pharmacy: Why don’t pharmacies put the actual expiration date on the patient’s bottle? It should come out of the big bottle they took the medicine from. The disposal date is always set he one year from the date of dispensing, even if the expiration date on the sauce bottle is many years away.
Because the drug is expensive, some people throw it away after a year, even if it still works. The beneficiaries are pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies.
It’s the patients, the insurers, and the country at large who waste money on unnecessary things. Is there anything that can be done about this practice?
A. I couldn’t agree more. We have been negotiating with the Food and Drug Administration on this issue for years and have had no solution.
If patients wish to report side effects to FDA, they must complete Form 3500B. It also requests an expiration date along with the lot number and her NDC number.
When pharmacies transfer tablets from the original manufacturer’s container, they rarely list an expiration date on the label. In other words, the patient has no way of knowing the true expiration date. This does not apply if the drug is dispensed in the original manufacturer’s packaging. The law also requires an expiration date along with the lot number and his NDC number. We believe this should be available for all pharmaceuticals.
Joe and Teresa Graydon respond to letters from readers in their columns. Write to King features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803 or send an e-mail through the website. www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their latest book is “The Biggest Mistakes Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them”.
