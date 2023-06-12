Minnesota health officials report first mpox case of the year





According to the Minnesota Department of Health, officials expect the number of cases to rise. In 2022, the state reported 234 cases.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first two mpox cases of 2023 during the week of June 9. Both cases were adults in Hennepin County. In 2022, 234 people are reported to be infected with mpox. Formerly known as monkeypoxthe last incident surfaced in November. The virus is usually spread through prolonged skin contact with an infected person, usually through rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids. MDH reports. 2 doses of mpox vaccine Significantly reduces the risk of infections and serious illness. “The JYNNEOS vaccine is an important tool for preventing mpox infections, especially after two doses as recommended,” said Jane Griffiths, MDH’s Chief Observatory Epidemiologist, in a press release. “Minnesota has a large supply of vaccines and we recommend that people at high risk get both.” The MDH reported that health officials expect the number of infected cases to rise nationwide. Symptoms of Mpox include rashes, blisters, fever, chills and headaches. If you have these symptoms, consult your doctor to prevent infection. Mpox symptoms tend to last about 2-4 weeks and usually improve without significant treatment. A person can spread the virus from just before symptoms begin until the rash has completely healed and the crust has fallen off. Those at risk of severe disease should discuss the infection with their healthcare provider as it may benefit from further treatment, according to the MDH press release. Learn more about Kare 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app Watch KARE 11 content anytime on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other smart TV platforms. The KARE 11+ app contains live streams of all KARE 11 newscasts. You can also find on-demand playback of newscasts. KARE 11 surveys, breaking news, and the latest from the land of 10,000 stories. Proprietary programs such as Verify and HeartThreads. Minnesota Sports Talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. See our news for the latest local news from the Twin Cities and all over Minnesota. YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/minnesota-department-of-health-first-monkeypox-cases-reported-this-year/89-5f119f28-27a0-4b9b-99a5-74784ab7c9e3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos