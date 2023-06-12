Can we stop the rise of diabetes?

1 in 13 adults in Wales lives with diabetes, This figure is increasing year by year. this is, Exacerbated by Pandemic Booking canceled due to suspension of NHS activity.The levels are Further impacted by continued rising cost of living As healthy food becomes more expensive.

Scheduled to give a lecture with Minister of Health and Social Welfare Ernedo Morgan Statement at SeneddOn Tuesday (June 13), Diabetes, this article provides the latest statistics on the prevalence of the condition in Wales and what the Welsh government is doing to prevent diabetes.

Welsh diabetes

in Wales, highest prevalence of diabetes Over 200,000 people in the UK (8% of adults) live with the condition. In Wales he also estimates that 65,500 people live with undiagnosed type 2 diabetes.

people with diabetes Inability to properly produce insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. People with type 1 diabetes cannot make insulin at all. People with type 2 diabetes either don’t make enough insulin or they make insulin that doesn’t work properly. Type 2 diabetes is the most common, but 90% of cases.

Percentage of Diabetes Cases by Type

Some people with type 2 diabetes can lower their blood sugar to safe levels. Remission, this change is not necessarily permanent. This means most people will live with the disease for the rest of their lives.

In the long term, diabetes can cause several diseases serious health complications Heart attack, stroke, foot and eye problems, etc.Diabetic Care NHS Wales costs £500 million a year.

Diabetes is becoming more and more common, Diagnosed cases doubled in 15 years, in the UK until 2021. This is largely due to the increasing number of people developing type 2 diabetes.

However, unlike type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes is preventable. Type 2 diabetes is associated with many risk factors, including: excessive weight gain. As a result, lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity and improved diet have resulted in Reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Almost half of type 2 diabetes is preventable with lifestyle changes

Pandemic price

British Diabetes Society Cymru published the following paper: report In 2021, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people with diabetes has been highlighted.

Diabetics should high risk of serious consequences About coronavirus infection.UK Diabetes Cymru Report One in four people who died during the pandemic had diabetes in England and Wales.

Diabetes treatments were also affected during this time and have struggled to bounce back since the peak of the pandemic.diabetic Regular meetings with the diabetes team are necessary To reduce the likelihood of developing symptoms-related complications.

but, UK Diabetes Cymru to report in November 2021 One-third of diabetics reported canceling visits that had not yet been rescheduled. The same proportion had not been contacted by their care team since the pandemic began.

The importance of resuming routine services for people with chronic diseases such as diabetes was also emphasized by the Health and Social Care Committee. Report on the raw impact of latency in Wales.

diabetes uk wales report The use of diabetes technology, such as devices that continuously monitor blood sugar levels, has helped many patients manage their condition during the pandemic. However, this technology is often only offered to patients with type 1 diabetes.

To deal with the impact of the pandemic, Diabetes UK Wales Recommended The Welsh Government said:

Invest in diabetes care, support and prevention as a top priority.

Making life-changing diabetes technology accessible to more people.and

Take action to reduce inequalities in diabetes care.

Impact of cost of living

according to Report from Public Health Wales Regarding the cost of living, high food prices may also affect the incidence of obesity-related diseases, including diabetes. Food prices have continued to rise since the end of 2021, Annual food inflation rate in the UK It will be 19.1% in April 2023.

Healthy foods are now three times more expensive than unhealthy foods, Making unhealthy options more affordable. However, these less healthy options are increase risk of obesityis an important risk factor for diabetes.

already diabetic disproportionately affect people living in less privileged areas of Wales. however, Wales Public Health Report If the rising cost of living is expected to exacerbate existing inequalities, the difference in diabetes prevalence could widen further.

when asked about What the Welsh government is doing to address the impact of the cost of living crisis on diabetes In January 2023, the Minister said:

We know that the cost of living affects people, and we know that it is the poorest people in society who pay the highest price. That’s why we’ve funded those people.

Find out more about the cost of living assistance that is currently available here. in our guide.

Diabetes prevention in Wales

Welsh government announced healthy weight healthy wales Strategy for 2019, a requirement for Public Health (Wales) Act 2017. It aims to help people maintain a healthy weight by promoting a healthy lifestyle. These changes were expected to reduce the risk of diabetes along with other obesity-related diseases. The strategy is backed by £13 million over its lifetime to reach its targets by 2030.

As part of our strategy, All Wales Diabetes Prevention Program It was introduced for the first time in Wales.

By monitoring blood sugar levels, people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes are identified and enrolled in the program. They participate in his 30-minute consultation with a specialized medical support worker who offers advice on how to prevent type 2 diabetes from developing.

Patients can then be referred to other services to help make changes as part of their treatment. All Wales weight management pathway.of National exercise referral system It provides access to a 16-week customized exercise program along with weight management services such as: foodwise for lifeinform participants about healthy eating patterns and lifestyle choices.

The All-Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme, showed some successPatients who participated in the pilot study had lower blood glucose levels after one year than those who did not.

After this success The program is rolling out across Wales.This is supported by £1m annual fundingHealthy Weight, a 2024 commitment from the Welsh Government as part of the Healthy Wales programme.

More generally, Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales Strategy 2022-24 Update It includes further plans aimed at helping people make healthier choices. The Welsh government has announced that by 2024 it will introduce legislation to limit calorie labeling in restaurants and takeaways, limit price promotions for unhealthy foods and limit advertising of junk food. It also announced that it will encourage active travel, such as cycling, through measures such as an investment of £1 million. In the e-bike plan.

the person who wrote the article Irish McCaffertySenned Research, Welsh Parliament