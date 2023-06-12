



A new large-scale study suggests that a plant-forward diet may have a positive impact on brain health. Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel recently completed a long-term clinical trial involving 300 participants and lasting 18 months. Their research published in a journal e-life, Focuses on a green Mediterranean diet. It is low in processed meats and rich in dietary polyphenols, natural compounds commonly found in plant foods that help protect the body from oxidative stress. Participants ate 28 grams of walnuts per day, as well as three to four cups of green tea and one cup of green tea, according to the study. Wolfia Globose (A flowering plant rich in iron, protein and polyphenols, also known as duckweed) Shake. “Our study highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including reducing consumption of processed foods, sweets and beverages, in maintaining brain health,” said study leader Dr Gidon Rebakov in a statement. It reveals sexuality,” he said. The researchers focused primarily on weight loss and found that just 1% weight loss reduced brain age by 9 months. They found this out by comparing brain scans taken at the beginning and end of the study. “It’s encouraging to see that even a 1 percent weight loss is enough to affect brain health,” added Galia Abidan, a professor of psychology at Ben-Gurion University and one of the study’s leaders. rice field. Larissa Virta/Unsplash Plant-Based Diet and Brain Health The new study isn’t the first to assess the effects of a plant-first diet on brain health. By the end of 2022, research It suggested that eating just a handful of walnuts a day could improve students’ stress levels and improve their mental health and sleep. The researchers noted that this may be because walnuts are rich in omega-3 ALA. “Although more supporting research is needed, walnut consumption as part of a healthy dietary pattern may have a positive impact on cognition and mental health due to its high omega-3 ALA content. Evidence is emerging that it is sexually active,” said lead investigator Dr. Larisa Bobrovskaya. she said. mushroom It is also thought to be associated with improved brain health. Earlier this year, a new study looking at lion’s mane mushrooms found that certain active compounds in the mushroom may help boost nerve growth and improve memory. Another study, also published earlier this year, found that increasing consumption Fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants May help slow memory loss. The researchers observed 961 people without dementia with a mean age of 81 years for seven years to draw conclusions. Study author Thomas M. Holland, M.D., said: “Simple things like eating more fruits and vegetables and drinking more tea play a positive role in helping people maintain brain health. It’s the easy way,” he said. Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet Improving brain health isn’t the only benefit of eating a diet rich in plant-based foods. A plant-based diet has also been associated with improved heart health and a reduced risk of certain diseases. cancer. Additionally, it may help improve your fitness level. new studywas published in European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, Consuming a diet containing more fruits, vegetables and whole grains was associated with improved fitness levels, suggesting that this has the same effect as taking 4,000 extra steps each day. “Our metabolic data suggest that a healthy diet is associated with improved metabolic health, one of the ways this may lead to improved fitness and athletic performance. It could be,” said study author Michael Mee, MD. Charlotte is a writer and editor based in sunny Southsea, on the south coast of England.

