are you a mosquito net?it could be your soap





From India Today Health Desk: Lathering soap may be one of the reasons why mosquito bites are more likely to occur, a study suggests. Researchers say the soapy scent could be a target for mosquitoes because they supplement their sugar intake with plant nectar when they’re not feeding. Fragrances are what people gravitate toward to change their odors, and fruity and floral scents are well known. Researchers at Virginia Tech’s School of Agricultural and Life Sciences published a study in a journal. journal i science The researchers found that certain soaps can make people more or less attracted to mosquitoes. Also read | Scientists discover unique amino acid that may slow aging The study’s lead investigator, Clement Winauger, said that for people who already attract mosquitoes at a higher than average rate, simply changing the scent of the soap could increase or decrease that attraction. said. The research team enlisted the help of four volunteers to study the relationship between soap and mosquito attraction. First, they studied each individual’s unique scent profile, unwashed and washed with Dial, Dove, Native, and Simple Truth soaps. More than 60 percent of post-laundry odors were found to come from soap, not natural body odor. “Another aspect is not just adding substances to the body odor, but also replacing some chemicals and eliminating others that are washed away,” Clement Winager said. “Therefore, we believe there are many chemical interactions between our natural chemicals and soap chemicals,” he added. Studies have shown that some soaps make the mosquitoes more attractive to their hosts, while others make them less attractive. To find nutrients, mosquitoes utilize volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by their plant and animal hosts. To test the interaction between odorants, the researchers released mosquitoes into mesh cages with two cups of odorant extract and chose between unwashed and washed odors collected from individuals. let me Studies have shown that some soaps make the mosquitoes more attractive to their hosts, while others make them less attractive. (Photo credit: Getty) Tests were repeated for different combinations of scents. Regarding scent preference, 3 out of 4 soaps increased mosquito attraction and 1 decreased it. Coconut-scented soap reduces mosquito attraction Every soap smelled fruity or floral. What diminished the appeal was the coconut scent. Coconut-scented soap reduced mosquito attraction, researchers said. According to the research team, the conclusion drawn from this study was that soap is only part of the equation. Also read | More than 100 million people have diabetes in India, Goa has the most: ICMR Deodorant, laundry detergent, and other scented products can also be a factor.

