Sourdough may be the star carb, but watch the ingredients | Gabriel Chang

At 4am, fending off the evil voices of the night, we began the process of making the sourdough.

We are sufficiently free from lockdown to recognize that sourdough is obsolete. But just as Australian wheat harvest expected to decline I hit record highs, but the urge to bake bread has gripped me lately and I can never let go.

Like all my past and present pursuits, horses and yoga have something in common. You can commit to these three hobbies every day expecting the same result, but you rarely achieve it.

A horse that was perfectly behaved one day could be just as badly behaved the next day. Especially if you’re not standing Zen.

On your yoga mat, you can spit out the trash of the day, stand on one leg in tree pose, and stand straight and steady like a speck of gum. You can’t balance yourself to save yourself the next day.

Same goes for sourdough, a hobby I’ve been doing for 25 years since I moved to a wheat farm.

A basic sourdough recipe has just three ingredients: flour, water, and salt. Being a fermented food, it needs a good starter made from flour and water.

In theory, with very few ingredients and a basic recipe, you should always be able to make affordable bread. right? error. The key to sourdough baking is constant variation in temperature, time and flour.

Consistency is hard to achieve for the average home baker, but the fluctuating factors push you forward enough to get you up at 1 a.m. to stare lovingly at your fermenting bread.

We ask former F1 aerospace engineer Kate Reed. perfect croissant. She’s now a near-perfect croissant queen that ships daily through Rene’s bakery.

Perfection can be the enemy of good, recent papers Show by UNSW nutritionists Jamie Hughes and Sarah Grafenauer Most sourdoughs don’t even look like sourdough.

Their analysis collected ingredients, nutritional information and package labeling information from a range of products from four Sydney supermarket chains (Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and IGA) and the Baker’s Delight franchise.

83% of sourdough bread was found to contain a variety of additional ingredients not traditionally found in sourdough. These include yeast (44% of sourdough products), wheat malt flour (49%), wheat gluten (30%), emulsifiers (24%), vinegar (15%), lecithin (7%), leavening agents/baking Powder (6%), acidity regulator (3%), preservative (3%), bread improver (3%), humectant (2%), stabilizer (1%).

Perhaps that’s because sourdough is a growing market and something of a star carbohydrate among consumers, many of whom remain stuck in a cycle of anguish about what to eat. to eat or not to eat carbohydratesthat’s the question.

Even if it’s not the product they envisioned, regular eaters seem to like the idea of ​​old-fashioned leavened bread for what the authors call the “Wheel of Health.”

“Consumers may believe that these products are good for their health, regardless of whether this can be verified through claims or other labeling information,” the authors write.

In Australia, there is no norm for sourdough. In Europe, different countries have different definitions. Austrian and German bakers cannot use yeast in sourdough bread. Spain requires sourdough bread with at least 15% starter, but Spanish bakers can use yeast.

Bread is a staple in many cultures, so there are various movements trying to create a rulebook of sorts. The UK Real Bread Campaign Honest crust method to prevent misleading customers with bread equivalent to ‘spho’” and extra additives are used. They also want bread that is “free of pesticides and other pesticides.”

But for Grafenauer, it comes down to reliability issues. She hopes the study will motivate her to “be a little more mindful” about brand claims and marketing, because the big change for consumers is knowing where their food comes from.

So, if you’re standing in the bakery section of your local supermarket, Grafenauer’s best advice is, “whether it’s sourdough or regular yeast bread,” it’s high in fiber and plant protein. Choose whole grains that are low in sodium.

“If you love the taste of sourdough and are looking for sourdough, turn it over and read the ingredients. If you’re looking for something legitimately sourdough, it’s flour, salt, water (hint), and leaven.” or just the rest of the starters,” she says.

Personally, I’d lightly sprinkle Australian flour up front, roll out and fold large pieces of dough, and hope the forecast for Australian wheat isn’t too down this year.